It's exciting to see more and more experts embracing lifestyle as a powerful tool to prevent cognitive decline. After all, when it comes to brain health, it's important to mitigate potential issues before they manifest with symptoms. Translation: With cognitive decline, it's best to intervene as early as you can.

Enter neurologist Dale Bredesen, M.D., author of the New York Times bestselling bookThe End of Alzheimer's. He has made it his mission to provide actionable advice on cognitive decline and help people truly optimize their brain health—regardless of their age or cognitive status.

On this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Bredesen rattles off some less obvious factors that can significantly affect your brain health. Make sure you have the below on your radar: