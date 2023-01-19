I'm A Derm & Here Are 3 Things That Might Be Damaging Your Collagen

We likely don't need to tell you that your collagen levels diminish as you age (although, we'll happily remind you again and again). And if you consider yourself an avid mbg reader, perhaps you know that those levels begin to decline by 1% each year1 , starting around your mid-20s. It's a pretty big bummer, considering collagen is what keeps your skin looking firm and taut. Another downer? Some underrated mistakes can accelerate that decline even faster.

But keep your chins up! (Seriously, fixing your posture may have skin benefits.) We consulted board-certified dermatologist Marisa Garshick, M.D., for her expert tips to restore collagen and keep your skin looking bouncy. Ahead, discover what could make your skin age even faster—and what to do about it: