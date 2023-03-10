You know how a baby is literally the poster child for dewy, bouncy skin? Well, that’s mainly because babies have loads of collagen in their skin—which doesn’t last forever. In fact, the rate of collagen production begins to dip in your mid-20s by about 1% each year1 ; hence, why wrinkles start showing up around the same time.

While you can’t slow down physical aging (nor should you want to), you can restore your collagen levels from within. Do so by adding a collagen supplement to your daily routine, but not just any collagen powder on the market: Be sure to look for hydrolyzed collagen peptides and preferably snag a blend that includes vitamin C as well.

Both specificities will ensure you get the most benefit out of your supplement. Not sure where to look? We curated a list of the 9 best expert-backed options here if you need inspiration.