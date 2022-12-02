Whether you add a bit of tofu to your eggs or opt for a tofu scramble instead (for the vegans out there), you’ll be getting a good dose of protein. In one 3-ounce serving of tofu, there’s a whopping 6.9 grams of protein—about the same as one large egg.

You can add a plethora of extra veggies to your scramble as well, from bell peppers to tomatoes and mushrooms—the list goes on. This will give your dish a nutrient boost and add some much-needed flavor. Pair the scramble with a piece of toast, eat it on its own, or couple it with a serving of fruit.