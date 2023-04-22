Whether you’re looking to smooth texture, clear acne, ease fine lines, or brighten dark spots, retinol can help. Not every person should use the same retinol formula, however: Some skin types can tolerate high-potency products, while others should opt for gentler ones.

But no matter which retinol you swear by, you should know one thing: Retinol doesn’t play nice with every skin care ingredient out there. Here, we'll highlight a few you should never mix with this active, plus others that make a perfect match.