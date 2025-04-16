These 3 Ingredients Are A+ For Firmer Skin & Restoring Collagen

You can slather on every hyaluronic acid serum you can get your paws on, but again, going internal may provide the glistening, juicy cherry on top. If your skin won't stay moisturized, experts specifically recommend ingesting ceramides; the ceramides naturally present in your skin are what help keep moisture locked inside (you can think of them as the "glue" holding your skin barrier together), but you can consume them orally to increase water retention and restore the lipid barrier.