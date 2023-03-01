These 3 Ingredients Are A+ For Firmer Skin & Restoring Collagen

We’ll start with the most obvious: If you want to restore your natural collagen levels, one of the best things you can do is consume high-quality collagen peptides. Research shows these peptides are able to enhance your body's own collagen production1 by stimulating fibroblasts, those same cells that make collagen and elastin to begin with.

As a result, consuming collagen can support skin elasticity2 and potentially make fine lines appear smaller. One double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial also found that participants' moisture levels in the skin were seven times higher3 than those who did not take collagen supplements.

Topicals can also spur collagen production (glycolic acid, retinol, and the like), but if you want to secure firmer skin for the long haul, you’ll want to consider going internal. Of course, not all collagen powders are created equal, as many don’t contain the right dose and/or include unnecessary additives and fillers. No fear: Here, find the best options on the market, all backed by a nutrition Ph.D.