This might sound redundant, but we truly can’t skip this tip: If you get the jitters from drinking too much coffee, try sipping it after you’ve had breakfast. While some people can drink black coffee first thing in the morning, others are more sensitive.

"Some people are going to be very sensitive to coffee triggering an insulin response, even if the coffee is black or only has fat but no sugar," Vincent Pedre, M.D., medical director of Pedre Integrative Health, previously told mbg. "When the pancreas releases insulin, blood sugar will drop subsequently. And within 30 to 60 minutes of drinking coffee, a blood sugar drop will cause uncomfortable weakness, shaking, and cravings for carbs or sugar."

To make a long story short: Chef up some eggs, a quick yogurt bowl, avocado toast, or a protein-rich smoothie before you consume coffee.