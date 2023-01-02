While retinol serums may be more popular for their facial benefits, you can use retinol on your body as well and reap similar perks: Retinol has been studied for its healthy aging benefits, with one human study showing retinol treatment stimulated collagen production1 in mature skin, helping decrease the appearance of wrinkling.

"Besides stimulating production of new collagen, retinol enhances cell turnover," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., once told mbg. "This means it sheds dead and damaged cells that make the skin look dull." So not only will retinol body lotion help you prevent thinning skin, but you'll also get a full-body glow at the same time.

Now, this step isn't something you should do every day but rather every few days (stick to a purely nourishing formula on your "off" days). You'll also want to use a pre-formulated retinol cream, as mixing a retinol serum into your body lotion may destabilize the formula and make it ineffective.