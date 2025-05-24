According to Hyman, Akkermansia municiphila supplies your gut's lining with a layer of mucus (that's what the mucin in municiphila refers to). This mucus layer is essential in preventing a leaky gut, or when the lining of your intestines breaks down and allows undigested food particles and bacteria to "leak" into the bloodstream. The resulting spillage can spur an inflammatory immune response, which is why research links leaky gut with gastrointestinal conditions and autoimmune diseases4 .