Advertisement
10 Healthy Smoothie Recipes For A Refreshing, Nutrient-Packed Meal
Smoothies are often thought of as on-the-go breakfasts, but a nutritionally dense smoothie can also hold down hunger at lunch- or dinnertime. These 10 smoothies in particular feature a combination of vitamins, fiber, protein, and healthy fats, to name a few. The variety of ingredients and flavors will help keep you nourished and satiated until the next meal.
Perfect Green Smoothie
mbg's perfect green smoothie recipe involves dark leafy greens for antioxidants, fruit for sweetness, protein, and healthy fats to keep you full. Plus, a secret ingredient to take your smoothie to the next level is mindbodygreen's organic green's detox+ powder.
It's a great way to add veggies to your blend if you don't have any on hand (or just don't like the taste of kale and spinach in your smoothie). Plus, this tasty greens powder contains hard-to-find sea veggies, digestive enzymes, antioxidants, prebiotic fiber, and so many more powerhouse nutrients to help support your immune system and encourage nutrient absorption.*
Hormone-Balancing Breakfast Smoothie
This breakfast smoothie was developed by integrative medicine doctor Taz Bhatia, M.D., who relies on the combination of ingredients (like fibrous fruit, anti-inflammatory flaxseeds, and antioxidant-rich leafy greens, to help manage hormonal imbalance.)* She also adds collagen powder to support gut and digestive health.*
organic veggies+ Green Smoothie
"Let's face it: We're not getting enough veggies in our diets these days," chef and recipe developer Danielle Shine says, which is exactly why she recommends a green smoothie with mindbodygreen's organic green's detox+, which combines greens powder with avocado, among other natural ingredients, like chia seeds, nut butter, and ginger for a refreshing flavor.
The Real Deal Smoothie
Burnout is a real struggle and is even recognized by the World Health Organization1 (WHO) as "feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion" or "increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one's job." To help mitigate burnout and optimize productivity, toxicologist Rhea Mehta, Ph.D., developed this low-glycemic, sugar-free "Real Deal" smoothie. Drink it on your busiest days.
Berry & Veggie Smoothie
mindbodygreen's beauty director Alexandra Engler created this gut-soothing smoothie to start her day on the right track. It combines a calming collagen powder with organic green's detox+ (which has prebiotic fiber) and berries for an antioxidant-packed drink rich in flavor.
Belly Feel-Good Smoothie
Stomachaches are the worst. This refreshing belly-feel-good smoothie combines gut-healthy ingredients, like papaya, pineapple, and ginger, which all enhance digestion and manage stomach discomfort caused by gas, bloating, or constipation.
Tropical Smoothie Bowl
This tropical smoothie bowl combines frozen tropical fruits, like pineapple and mango, with coconut water for a cool, refreshing bite, and yogurt for a healthy dose of probiotics.
Chocolate & Cherry Protein Smoothie
This chocolate & cherry protein smoothie is the perfect recipe to follow a workout. The antioxidants in the cherries contain anti-inflammatory properties, which aid in recovery2, and the whey protein powder helps rebuild muscle.*
Ginger Peach Smoothie
This ginger and peach smoothie provides potassium and magnesium from the frozen bananas, omega-3 fatty acids from the flaxseeds, and seasonal sweetness from the peaches. For anyone with an intense sweet tooth, add more dates or honey.
Healthy Mint Chocolate Smoothie
Mint chocolate chip ice cream can be refreshing, but in some cases, it can taste grainy and artificial. Avoid the disappointment of the latter by making your own mint chocolate smoothie at home. This concoction combines spinach, mint leaves, and the sea veggie chlorella with rich cacao nibs for a better-for-you take on the "dessert."