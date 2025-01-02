Advertisement
A Fan-Favorite Green Smoothie Recipe For All-Day Energy & Blood Sugar Support
While some might consider "breakfast is the most important meal" a broad statement, I've found it to hold true in my own experience. The initial meal of the day often shapes how the rest unfolds.
That's why I've developed a strong affinity for smoothies. Beyond their refreshing taste, they offer a convenient avenue to ingest a plethora of essential vitamins and minerals in a single preparation.
With the ability to blend in fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, and an array of beneficial spices, they're a nutritional powerhouse. And when I want to amplify the nutrient content, I reach for mindbodygreen's organic greens detox+, my trusty ally in wellness.
Before this powerhouse green powder hit the market, my favorite green smoothie recipe always included ginger and turmeric, fiber-filled flax, phytonutrient-rich leafy greens, and cinnamon. Now, organic greens detox+ checks all of those key ingredient boxes.
Beyond those amazing components, the greens powder also features vegan digestive enzymes, along with prebiotics and probiotics, to help support regularity.*
It also contains a USDA-certified organic blend of a whole slew of fruits and veggies that would be impossible to feature in one smoothie otherwise (hey, there's only so much room in that blender), including carrots, broccoli, spinach, kale, alfalfa sprouts, beetroot, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, acai, and acerola cherry extract (to name a few; after all, there are 31 unique ingredients).
As for the smoothie content itself, I prefer a super-thick texture, so I recommend opting for frozen bananas (or another frozen fruit) as your base, along with a cup or so of ice.
I'll also toss in a tablespoon of chia seeds, which helps thicken up the smoothie and adds some plant-based omega-3s to the mix. I also love adding nut butter for extra flavor, creaminess, and healthy fat.
Even though organic greens detox+ has you covered with cinnamon bark extract, I love tossing in an extra dash of Ceylon cinnamon—for bonus flavor and blood-sugar-supporting benefits.*
I also enjoy a bit of fresh spinach to accompany the wide spectrum of powdered organic veggies. Plus, I personally love the taste of fresh ginger in my green smoothie, so when I have it in hand, I'll toss in a little knob of the root.
This green smoothie tastes like a creamy, gingery milkshake and helps me feel satiated and ready to take on my day.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. mindbodygreen organic greens detox+
- ½ medium frozen banana
- ½ cup spinach
- 1 tbsp. nut butter
- 1 tbsp. chia seeds
- 1 cup oat milk (or your milk of choice)
- dash of Ceylon cinnamon
- 1 cup ice (note: adjust depending on preferred thickness)
- optional: 1 tsp. fresh ginger root
Method
- Toss all ingredients into a blender (adjusting the milk and ice ratio to your liking).
- Blend until smooth.
The takeaway
Smoothies are a go-to breakfast for me. They make it easy to get protein, fiber, and a variety of fruits and veggies in before my day has even started.
And now that I've started adding organic veggies+ to my morning blend, I'm getting even more blood-sugar- and gut-supporting ingredients.*
