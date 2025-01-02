Skip to Content
Functional Food

A Fan-Favorite Green Smoothie Recipe For All-Day Energy & Blood Sugar Support

Kristine Thomason
January 02, 2025
Kristine is a writer, editor, and editorial consultant who lives in Long Beach, CA.
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy
January 02, 2025

While some might consider "breakfast is the most important meal" a broad statement, I've found it to hold true in my own experience. The initial meal of the day often shapes how the rest unfolds.

That's why I've developed a strong affinity for smoothies. Beyond their refreshing taste, they offer a convenient avenue to ingest a plethora of essential vitamins and minerals in a single preparation.

With the ability to blend in fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, and an array of beneficial spices, they're a nutritional powerhouse. And when I want to amplify the nutrient content, I reach for mindbodygreen's organic greens detox+, my trusty ally in wellness.

Before this powerhouse green powder hit the market, my favorite green smoothie recipe always included ginger and turmeric, fiber-filled flax, phytonutrient-rich leafy greens, and cinnamon. Now, organic greens detox+ checks all of those key ingredient boxes.

Beyond those amazing components, the greens powder also features vegan digestive enzymes, along with prebiotics and probiotics, to help support regularity.* 

It also contains a USDA-certified organic blend of a whole slew of fruits and veggies that would be impossible to feature in one smoothie otherwise (hey, there's only so much room in that blender), including carrots, broccoli, spinach, kale, alfalfa sprouts, beetroot, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, acai, and acerola cherry extract (to name a few; after all, there are 31 unique ingredients).

As for the smoothie content itself, I prefer a super-thick texture, so I recommend opting for frozen bananas (or another frozen fruit) as your base, along with a cup or so of ice.

I'll also toss in a tablespoon of chia seeds, which helps thicken up the smoothie and adds some plant-based omega-3s to the mix. I also love adding nut butter for extra flavor, creaminess, and healthy fat. 

Even though organic greens detox+ has you covered with cinnamon bark extract, I love tossing in an extra dash of Ceylon cinnamon—for bonus flavor and blood-sugar-supporting benefits.*

I also enjoy a bit of fresh spinach to accompany the wide spectrum of powdered organic veggies. Plus, I personally love the taste of fresh ginger in my green smoothie, so when I have it in hand, I'll toss in a little knob of the root.

This green smoothie tastes like a creamy, gingery milkshake and helps me feel satiated and ready to take on my day.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp. mindbodygreen organic greens detox+
  • ½ medium frozen banana
  • ½ cup spinach
  • 1 tbsp. nut butter
  • 1 tbsp. chia seeds
  • 1 cup oat milk (or your milk of choice)
  • dash of Ceylon cinnamon
  • 1 cup ice (note: adjust depending on preferred thickness)
  • optional: 1 tsp. fresh ginger root

Method

  1. Toss all ingredients into a blender (adjusting the milk and ice ratio to your liking).
  2. Blend until smooth.

The takeaway

Smoothies are a go-to breakfast for me. They make it easy to get protein, fiber, and a variety of fruits and veggies in before my day has even started.

And now that I've started adding organic veggies+ to my morning blend, I'm getting even more blood-sugar- and gut-supporting ingredients.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause
Functional Food

Why This OB/GYN Recommends The Mediterranean Diet For Perimenopause

Sarah Regan

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them
Functional Food

5 Edible Flowers With Potential Gut Health Perks & How To Use Them

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe
Recipes

Bored With Your Go-To Kale Salad? Try This Super-Satisfying Recipe

Eliza Sullivan

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other
Functional Food

Study Says This Nut Supports Healthy Aging More Than Any Other

Sarah Regan

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist
Functional Food

This Trick Makes Green Tea Instantly Healthier, From A Functional Nutritionist

Jamie Schneider

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie
Recipes

Sneak In Your Veggies With This Avo Chocolate Smoothie

Eliza Sullivan

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try
Recipes

Have A Can Of Black Beans? Here Are 3 Veggie Burger Recipes To Try

Eliza Sullivan

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma
Functional Food

5 Things To Include In Your Diet To Ease The Physical Effects Of Trauma

Sarah Regan

This Type Of Sugar Could Be Linked To Alzheimer's Development, Research Finds
Functional Food

This Type Of Sugar Could Be Linked To Alzheimer's Development, Research Finds

Jenny Fant

