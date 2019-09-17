Adding fermented foods to your diet can be an easy and flavorful way to boost your health.

In general, fermented foods are safe to eat. However, it's important to follow proper preparation techniques if fermenting at home to avoid contamination and mold.

If you have food sensitivities such as lactose intolerance or yeast allergies, you will want to avoid some fermented foods. Also, if you're new to eating fermented foods or foods high in probiotics, it's a good idea to start slowly. These foods can cause gas and bloating, so it is helpful to allow your digestive system to adjust.

For those who are recovering from certain digestive disorders such as candida or SIBO, you may want to go easy on introducing fermented foods. It's always important to check with your health care practitioner before making any major dietary changes, especially if you have a medical condition or are taking medications.

If you are pregnant or nursing, it is important to note that some fermented foods are contraindicated. For example, although studies are limited, it may be unsafe to drink kombucha during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Again, speak with your health care practitioner if you are a new or expecting mom before introducing new foods into your diet.

Note that if consumed in large amounts, the caffeine in kombucha can aggravate some digestive conditions such as diarrhea and IBS.