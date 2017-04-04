mindbodygreen

Dismiss

Crystals Not Doing Anything For You? This Could Be Why

Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor By Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.

Photo by Stocksy

Any modern mystic and New Age wellness junkie knows that crystals transfer vibes. Yes, that person grabbing at your new rose quartz ring with compliments is transferring all their chakra cooties onto your prized possession! Even those background work arguments could be messing with your desktop amethyst. Thankfully, you can cleanse and charge your crystal back to its full shiny, healthy state of high-vibe goodness.

Everything from a pool of water to the light of the moon is said to help cleanse crystals of any negative energies they have entrapped over the ages. Even if you find this concept too woo-woo, you can still appreciate the fact that the act of cleansing tells the body that it's time for a new beginning, a fresh start.

As a self-confessed crystal junkie, I've picked up some handy crystal life hacks and lessons along my spiritual soul search. Here are some of my top tips for keeping those crystals in check:

1. Smudge cleanse

This one is so fast and easy! Simply hold a burning sage or cedar stick and pass your stone through the smoke a couple oftimes to ensure cleansing.

Article continues below

2. Bathing cleanse

Literally give those crystals of yours a cleanup in the shower! Cleanse your stone of any toxins and lingering negativity by holding it under lukewarm water for a few minutes.

3. Light cleanse

Hold your crystals in your right hand and imagine a bright white light beaming through your head, down your body, into your arm, and onto your palm. Dah-dah, cleansed!

Article continues below

4. Salt cleanse

Salt is thought to draw out the impurities and toxins lurking within your crystals. Simply place your stone in a bowl of sea salt overnight and let it sit as you sleep.

5. Earthing cleanse

This is my personal favorite way to clear up my sparklies, and it is especially helpful when you feel a deep cleansing is needed. Simply dig a hole in the earth, place your crystal point-down, cover with soil, and leave it down there as long as you see fit. (I like to let them rest overnight.) Just remember to mark where you bury them! I've had my fair share of facepalm "Where did I put my crystal!?" moments.

Article continues below

6. Moon cleanse

Chats with my fellow crystal comrades have shown me that leaving your crystal under the moon is one of the most popular ways to cleanse and charge it. Probably because the moon does all the work for you! Score. Simply place your crystals outside in a safe place or on the windowsill during a full or new moon. These waning moons are considered good times to clear crystals and dispel old energies, but anytime works. You have a three-day window around a full moon, so if you forget to put them out, know that you can put them out the next night if need be.

Keen to learn more about all things crystals? Check out my Crystal 101 class on mindbodygreen.

Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming to provide fun spiritual wisdom...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn More About How Crystals Can Guide You Through Everyday Life?
Check out Crystals 101
Join spiritual junkie Emma Mildon on this journey of a lifetime to tap into the power of crystals for better energy and true love.
View the class
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming...
Read More

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM
Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Healthy Weight

3 Tiny Changes That'll Help You Cultivate Healthier Habits, From An RD

Abby Moore
3 Tiny Changes That'll Help You Cultivate Healthier Habits, From An RD
$29.99

The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation

With Emma Mildon
The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-29597/crystals-not-doing-anything-for-you-this-could-be-why.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!