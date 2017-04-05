What Every Woman Needs To Know About Being Single In Her 30s

For me (most days), being single in my 30s means I have more time to focus on my personal and professional development and focus on my spiritual path.

It means I have the freedom to do what I want when I want—without regard for another person's opinion, schedule or preferences. It means I get to be selfish in the most delightful ways.

And most of all, it means that I've been given the priceless gift of time. I have time to become so steeped and steadfastly grounded in who I am and what I want for myself and my life that when Mr. Right finally does come along, I'll know how to show up as the best version of myself in that relationship.

So, if you find yourself struggling with accepting your single status and have landed here in an attempt to mend the deep wounds inflicted

on your heart, please let this serve as a loving reminder that you deserve love no matter where you are on your journey.

And perhaps most importantly, remember that your life can be full with or without a partner and that while it is perfectly OK to be looking for that special someone, your life's happiness does not have to depend on finding one.

To all the beautiful, incredible, oh-so-lovable single girls out there (30-something or otherwise), never forget that your goal is to

live your best life, so that even if the "right" one doesn't come along, your journey will still be epic.