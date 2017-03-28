The 5 Best Meditation Apps To Help You Find Your Calm

As it's perhaps the most popular meditation app out there, you've probably heard of Headspace. With over 11 million downloads and 400,000 paid subscribers, Headspace covers it all with guided meditations on relationships, sleep, motivation, overall health, and more.

Best for: Your midday office meditation.

Length: Headspace meditations are as short as five minutes and as long as 20.

Cost: Headspace has a free option which includes "Take 10," Headspace's foundational meditation course. A subscription, which provides you with unlimited access to every meditation, costs $12.95 per month, or $95.88 for the year.

