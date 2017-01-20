Everything You Need To Know About This Incredibly Common Male Fetish

In modern day, it's become a popular fantasy—some even refer to it as a fetish. Many men are turned on by seeing their female partner pleasured by another man. It's a form of submission for the cuckold in which he derives pleasure from being humiliated—a common theme in traditional S&M role-play.

And, its popularity is on the rise. Research by neuroscientists Ogi Ogas and Sai Gaddam found that "cuckold porn" is the second most searched heterosexual porn category on the internet.

Fantasies are a great tool in any romantic relationship—especially one that has lasted as long as yours. You have to mix things up, try new things, and go outside of your comfort zone from time to time. Sharing and acting out your fantasies with a loving, committed partner is a great, safe way to do that.

The first thing to keep in mind is this: There is no shame in your fantasy game. Shame causes repression, which usually leads to either acting out and infidelity or a lot of self-loathing.