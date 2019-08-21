Manifest Your Dream Year With This Vision Board Cheat Sheet

Ready, set, manifest! It's time to place your order for the hopes and dreams you want to ring in this year—whether they be fitness and health goals, career ambitions, travel plans, or love intentions.

Anyone who has read The Secret or experienced the lure of a vision board can tell you how effective it can be to draw, pin, or even create a video clip to shift these visions into realities. Here are a few new, engaging ways to provoke all things inspiration and ensure next year will be a great one: