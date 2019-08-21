mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Personal Growth

Manifest Your Dream Year With This Vision Board Cheat Sheet

Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor By Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.

Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on August 21, 2019
Manifest the year of your dreams by going inward. Renew You 2017 is a month of mindfulness during which we’ll share content that guides you to create a deeply rooted intention for the new year. We’ll help you navigate inevitable obstacles with the latest science on habits, motivation, ritual, and more and equip you with tried-and-true techniques to outsmart even the toughest inner critic. And if you’re interested in more high-vibe manifestation, check out this class.

Ready, set, manifest! It's time to place your order for the hopes and dreams you want to ring in this year—whether they be fitness and health goals, career ambitions, travel plans, or love intentions.

Anyone who has read The Secret or experienced the lure of a vision board can tell you how effective it can be to draw, pin, or even create a video clip to shift these visions into realities. Here are a few new, engaging ways to provoke all things inspiration and ensure next year will be a great one:

1. Dream Cloud App

Dream boards are meant to motivate us to achieve our goals, but sometimes we need a little help figuring out what those goals are in the first place. This app will help you home in on what's important to you and then support you on your mission to nab it. If you are dreamer who digs lists, this is the manifesting app for you since it also gives users the opportunity to put their goals in list form.

Article continues below

2. Pinterest

An oldie but a goody nonetheless. Loved for its addictive oh-my-god-I-could-totally-bake-that, oh-my-god-I-could-totally-wear-that, and oh-my-good-take-me-there-now inspiration, Pinterest is a great spot to create your own public or private vision board that compiles everything that inspires you.

3. Mind Movies

Used by the likes of neuroscientists and inspirational speakers, this video platform helps you create clips that inspire you to chase abundance. It invites you to drag and drop from a huge library of images, titles, music, and quotes (or insert your own) in order to craft your own personal manifestation movie.

Article continues below

4. Dreamboard

The online vision board will help you to dream your heart's biggest desires alive. You choose images to match your action plan for the coming year and write a summary of what those images symbolize for you. As you add more images, you begin to create a vision board that you can eventually share with a community of like-minded dream go-getters.

5. Happy Tapper Vision Board App

This cute little genie-inspired app makes creating a vision board feel like asking for wishes! You write down five things you are grateful for each day to help transform your attitude and shift your life in a positive way. Over time, the app becomes a portal in which to store your beliefs, hopes, and dreams.

Article continues below

6. Corkulous App

If you like to keep it old-school and prefer to work with magazines, paste, and cork board, The Corkulous App is a vision for you. You can use the app to post images of your dreams and gain motivation to accomplish your goals—it literally looks like you're posting on an actual corkboard!

Keep reading:

Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming to provide fun spiritual wisdom...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn More About How Crystals Can Guide You Through Everyday Life?
Check out Crystals 101
Join spiritual junkie Emma Mildon on this journey of a lifetime to tap into the power of crystals for better energy and true love.
View the class
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$29.99

The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation

With Emma Mildon
The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-27783/manifest-your-dream-year-with-this-vision-board-cheat-sheet.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!