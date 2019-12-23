Once your body is begging for it, it's time to move on to the nipples. But even at this point, we want to tease the energy from the nipples and spread it throughout the whole body. The nipples release oxytocin, the hormone that makes us feel good, relaxed, and gives us those warm and fuzzy feelings of love and bonding.

Start by tracing the areola with a feather-like touch until the nipples become erect. Move between the nipples to the breasts to the neck and the belly.

Then you can move on to pinching. Pinching from the root of the nipple stimulates oxytocin. This mimics breastfeeding, so it should be a firm pinch that may feel painful for a second but then becomes a rush of pleasure. If you pinch the nipples harder, there is a larger surge of oxytocin and more pleasure. It's incredibly pleasurable as long as the nipples are aroused. Vary the pinching from lighter to stronger touches.

From the strong pinch, you can move on to the rolling technique. Start pinching the nipples firmly at the root and begin rolling the nipple between the thumb and index finger. Play with varying pressure from lighter to very strong. Rolling can create even deeper waves of oxytocin release.

Keep breathing through all of this, and if your mind wanders, focus on the sound of your breath.