7 Adaptogen Herbs To Lower Your Cortisol

It’s likely that you’ve heard about the detrimental effects of the stress hormone cortisol. Elevated cortisol levels and chronic stress can affect every physiological system in your body, including your thyroid and adrenal glands. It can make you anxious and irritable, lead to weight gain and bone loss, contribute to diabetes and heart disease risk, and deplete your energy levels.

Cortisol is also known as the aging hormone. When cortisol gets too high, it puts you into a “fight-or-flight” response, which stimulates your sympathetic nervous system and adrenal glands. When this occurs, there is a decrease in digestive secretions and an increase in blood pressure. This puts your body in a state of constant stress, which will burn out your adrenal glands, stress your digestive tract, and cause you to age more rapidly.

So if you want to look younger, feel younger, and be healthy — and heal adrenal fatigue— you must balance your cortisol levels.

So what can help us adapt to stress and lower cortisol? Adaptogens.*