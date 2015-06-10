5 Steps To Conquering Crow Pose

Most people who want to do Crow Pose are able to do it on the first or second try with these simple tips, which can help you practice in a safe manner. My students are always excited and relieved after doing Crow — usually it turns out that all they needed was the right guidance.

Many people often confuse Crow Pose (Kakasana) with Crane Pose (Bakasana). In Crane Pose, your knees are up toward your armpits and your arms are ideally straight. In Crow Pose, however, the arms stay bent and the knees rest on the backs of the elbows.

Crane Pose is trickier because it requires more flexibility and core strength. With enough practice, you'll eventually fly into the full execution of both these poses. But first, let's conquer Crow.

Helpful tips while practicing Crow Pose:

1. Say to yourself, I can do this!

2. Remind yourself that you are safe because you are only a few inches away from the floor if you fall.

2b. If you do fall, do not leap out of the pose and catch yourself on your hands. Try landing safely on the crown of your head, and then pick yourself back up and try again. If you need to place a pillow underneath where your head might land, that could help to get over the fear of falling. You won’t hurt yourself if you move slowly and deliberately.

3. Practice consciously and methodically, with patience and persistence.