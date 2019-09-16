6 Reasons To Love Bitter Greens & How To Eat More Of Them

Sure, kale gets all the glory, but did you know it isn’t the only game in town? There are plenty of other greens out there that pack a powerful punch. In fact, kale is just one variety of a whole category you should be eating more of: bitter greens. Often overlooked because of their tart flavor profile, bitter greens are chock-full of good-for-your-gut fiber, potent antioxidants, and calming magnesium.

Curious about the hype but intimidated by the flavor? Here's everything you need to know about why bitter greens are so good for you and how to make them actually taste good.