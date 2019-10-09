The most current, groundbreaking research in health points to the vital importance of probiotics and a healthy gut flora. Unfortunately, most of us are inadvertently killing all of the good bacteria we need in our systems through antibiotics, stress, chlorinated water, and processed foods. This is harmful because we are not then replenishing our bodies with the probiotics we need to live a happy, healthy life.

So many of the health concerns we are facing today are largely caused by an unhealthy gut flora. Most physical and mental disease originates in the digestive system. This includes disorders such as acne, depression, asthma, autism, food allergies, and digestive disorders.

Once you heal your gut lining, and make your digestive system work properly again, disease symptoms will typically resolve.

Simply put - the health of your gut determines the health of your entire body and mind, and we need the "good" bacteria to experience the incredible health we all desire to have.