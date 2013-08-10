Adaptogens 101: What They Are + How They Can Help With Your Stress & Fatigue

The following are four adaptogen herbs I consider most important. You can take these adaptogens individually or in a combination formula, but be sure to consult a doctor before you start taking them and pay attention to the cautions I've listed below.

Asian Ginseng

For thousands of years, Asian Ginseng has been one of the most valued (and most expensive) medicinal plants in the world. It has been studied extensively for its ability to help the body withstand stress and is believed to influence metabolism within individual cells.* Western herbalists say that it helps maintain the body’s normal immune response and supports the growth of normal cells.

Recommended dose: 100 to 200 mg per day of a standardized extract — most standardized ginseng extracts supply approximately 4 to 7% ginsenosides. Or 1 to 2 grams per day of the dried, powdered root, usually taken in gelatin capsules.

Caution: Ginseng is generally safe at the recommended dose, but occasionally it may cause agitation, palpitations or insomnia. Consuming large amounts of caffeine with large amounts of ginseng may increase the risk of overstimulation and gastrointestinal upset. If you have high blood pressure, your blood pressure should be monitored when taking it. Ginseng is not recommended for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Eleuthero

Eleuthero is used in traditional Chinese medicine for muscle spasms, joint pain, sleep issues, and fatigue. In Germany, its use is approved for chronic fatigue syndrome, impaired concentration, and convalescing after illness.* Western herbalists note that it enhances memory, feelings of well-being and can lift the mood.*

Recommended dose: 2 to 3 grams per day of the dried root.

Caution: As with Asian Ginseng, Eleuthero is generally safe, but has occasionally been associated with agitation, palpitations or insomnia in patients with cardiovascular disorders. If you have high blood pressure, your blood pressure should be monitored when taking it. I generally don’t recommend it for pregnant or breastfeeding women, even though limited research shows no evidence of harmful effects on the fetus.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha has been used for thousands of years in Ayurvedic medicine. Like Asian Ginseng, ashwagandha is used to support vitality, energy, endurance and stamina, and support the immune system.* Today, herbalists often recommend it for people with high blood pressure, sleep problems, fatigue, and impotence associated with stress or exhaustion.* It's been shown to enhance endocrine function, especially in the thyroid and adrenals.* Ayurvedic healers have long prescribed the herb for exhaustion brought on by both physical and mental strain.

Recommended dose: 3 to 6 grams per day of the dried root