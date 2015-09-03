185 Articles by Leah Vanderveldt

Leah Vanderveldt

Food Trends

Eatsy: Behind The Scenes At Etsy's Company Lunch

I visited Etsy's whimsical offices in Brooklyn, for their twice weekly company-hosted luncheon, called Eatsy.

#sustainability #food
Leah Vanderveldt
September 3 2015

Are You Addicted To Sugar?

Mounting evidence suggests that sugar is wreaking all kinds of havoc on our bodies. We've heard about the dangers of having too much sugar and the...

#food as medicine #video #sugar #food
Leah Vanderveldt
August 31 2015

8 Things We Can Learn From NYC's Hottest Plant-Based Chef

Amanda Cohen is the chef and owner of the phenomenal Michelin-starred, vegetable-based restaurant Dirt Candy on New York's Lower East Side.

#new york city #vegetarian #restaurants #chefs #food
Leah Vanderveldt
August 24 2015
Recipes

21 Genius Ways To Eat The Best In-Season Produce (Before Summer's Over!)

I've compiled a list of foods that you absolutely must eat before the summer ends.

#recipes #snacks #food
Leah Vanderveldt
August 21 2015

Coffee Flour: What You Need To Know About The New Gluten-Free Flour

If you're like me, you harbor a special love for your freshly brewed morning (and sometimes afternoon) cup of coffee. So, without actually knowing...

#environmentalism #coffee #sustainability #food
Leah Vanderveldt
August 18 2015

Happy Birthday Julia Child! 10 Of Her Most Inspiring Quotes

Julia Child has inspired chefs and home cooks for over 50 years. She began her cooking career later in life and went on to create a legacy that...

#inspiration #chefs #food
Leah Vanderveldt
August 15 2015

12 Health Lessons We Can Learn From Australians

I owe a lot to the great country of Australia. Full disclosure: I'm a little biased, as my amazing husband is an Aussie.

#wellness #health
Leah Vanderveldt
July 29 2015

11 Food Delivery Services For Quicker, Healthier Meals

Standing in front of a nearly empty fridge on a Tuesday night has never inspired the ideal home-cooked dinner.

#food #grocery shopping
Leah Vanderveldt
July 27 2015
Recipes

In Season Now! 7 Recipes To Make With Tomatoes Tonight

If you're looking for ideas to make the most of this summer fruit, we've got you covered.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #quinoa
Leah Vanderveldt
July 26 2015

Chocolate Lovers Unite! 5 Of The Best Chocolate Treats This Week

We love the inventive and healthy spin our readers put on traditional treats. This week, we spotted some extra-chocolatey favorites on #mindbodygram...

#recipes #dessert #food #chocolate
Leah Vanderveldt
July 20 2015
Recipes

7 Fun Ideas To Spice Up Your Breakfast Routine

Whether you're bored with your current breakfast routine — or worse — are in the habit of skipping it altogether, here are 7 recipes to mix up your...

#recipes #breakfast #food
Leah Vanderveldt
July 17 2015

The 5 Best Desserts This Week

We're blown away by the amazing desserts we spotted on #mindbodygram on Instagram. From the simple-but-perfect to the dinner party worthy, we wanted...

#recipes #dessert
Leah Vanderveldt
July 15 2015
Recipes

6 Vegan French Recipes To Celebrate Bastille Day (Mais Oui!)

While a French vegan isn't necessarily a rarity, the traditional cuisine seems like the exact opposite of vegan — with its rich cream sauces,...

#recipes #plant-based #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
July 14 2015

8 Best Fruit Recipes Of The Week

We love all the great meals and snacks we spotted on #mindbodygram on Instagram this week. With lots of tasty new ideas for berries and fruit, we'll...

#recipes #food
Leah Vanderveldt
July 6 2015
Recipes
Recipes

In Season Now: 7 Cooling Cucumber Recipes

Cucumbers are the ideal summer food — cooling and hydrating, with a satisfying crunch. They're great for tossing in fresh salads and juices, or...

#recipes #food as medicine #food
Leah Vanderveldt
July 2 2015

6 Ways To Take Your Lunch To The Next Level

We're feeling inspired by all the beautiful and healthy lunch ideas we spotted on #mindbodygram on Instagram this week. Lots of fresh seasonal...

#recipes #plant-based #food
Leah Vanderveldt
June 29 2015
Recipes

Cool Down With These Raw Meals (That Aren’t Salad!)

There's no better time than summer to skip the stove in favor of raw foods.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #vegan #raw foods recipes #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
June 27 2015

How To Make An Energy-Packed Lunch In Less Than 5 Minutes

Weekdays are usually a series of deadlines, time crunches, commutes and errands. Putting together a healthy lunch is often an overlooked item on your...

#recipes #video #food
Leah Vanderveldt
June 26 2015

10 Plant-Based Cookbooks That Will Make You Want To Cook Vegetables

Something amazing is happening in the food world right now — vegetables are becoming the cool thing to cook. Chefs, bloggers and home cooks are all...

#food as medicine #smoothies #plant-based #juicing #food
Leah Vanderveldt
June 26 2015