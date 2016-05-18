121 Articles by Leah Vanderveldt
Leah Vanderveldt
15-Minute Healing Meal: Roasted Broccoli + Tofu Bowls With Miso Dressing
Quick, affordable, and delicious.
8 Spring Vegetable Bowls To Make Your Week Better
Give your bowl a seasonal spin with these recipes.
9 Miso Recipes To Add More Umami To Your Week
Want more flavor? Miso is the answer.
15-Minute Healing Meals: Coconut-Ginger Broth With Spring Vegetables
Feed yourself well with minimal effort.
15-Minute Healing Meals: Garlic Greens + Curried Quinoa
Don't stress; dinner's only 15 minutes away
3 Things We Can't Wait To Make From Gwyneth's New Cookbook
Delicious and easy—does it get any better?
The Good-For-You Grain That You'll Love As Much As Quinoa
OK, technically it's not a grain, but you can use it like one.
12 Delicious Ways To Eat More Leafy Greens This Week
12 ways to incorporate more greens into your meals that are simple, tasty, and not salad.
7 Recipes That Will Make Buckwheat Your New Favorite Ingredient
Gluten-free, protein-packed, and actually a seed—what's not to like?
Why Everyone's Talking About Chickpea Flour + What To Do With It
This protein-packed, high-fiber, and gluten-free flour is about to be your new favorite.
Cook Once, Eat All Week: Moroccan Chickpeas, Soba Noodles + More
Want a game plan to prep four plant-based meals ahead of time? We've got you covered.
Cook Once, Eat Healthy All Week: Vegetable Curry, Taco Bowls + More
Meal prep like a boss
The Weird Things That Happen When You Get Pregnant, Explained
Craving pickles actually kinda makes sense.
The Australians Are Taking Over The NYC Restaurant Scene — And It's Delicious
Come and say g'day
12 Natural Aphrodisiac Foods
Because, you know, Valentine's Day.
7 Plant-Based Snacks For Your Super Bowl Party
Because game day is really all about the snacks.
9 Ridiculously Tasty Ways To Get More Matcha
Matcha is having a moment.
7-Ingredient Green Soup With Roasted Cauliflower + Fennel
This soup is so simple to make and packed with flavor, making it one of my favorite comfort food dishes in these winter months. The secret is roasting...
13 Healthy Cookbooks We're Looking Forward To In 2016
2016 is shaping up to be a great year for cookbooks with a healthy, whole foods angle — and we can't wait to get our hands on all 13 of these...
Beyond Avocado: 9 Toasts To Make Your Morning
A few contenders for our new favorite healthy toast.