121 Articles by Leah Vanderveldt

Leah Vanderveldt

Recipes

8 Spring Vegetable Bowls To Make Your Week Better

Give your bowl a seasonal spin with these recipes.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food
Leah Vanderveldt
May 8 2016
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes

12 Delicious Ways To Eat More Leafy Greens This Week

12 ways to incorporate more greens into your meals that are simple, tasty, and not salad.

#breakfast #healthy foods #food
Leah Vanderveldt
April 11 2016
Recipes

7 Recipes That Will Make Buckwheat Your New Favorite Ingredient

Gluten-free, protein-packed, and actually a seed—what's not to like?

#recipes #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Leah Vanderveldt
April 1 2016
Recipes

Why Everyone's Talking About Chickpea Flour + What To Do With It

This protein-packed, high-fiber, and gluten-free flour is about to be your new favorite.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Leah Vanderveldt
March 26 2016
Recipes

Cook Once, Eat All Week: Moroccan Chickpeas, Soba Noodles + More

Want a game plan to prep four plant-based meals ahead of time? We've got you covered.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food #meal plan
Leah Vanderveldt
March 20 2016
Recipes

The Weird Things That Happen When You Get Pregnant, Explained

Craving pickles actually kinda makes sense.

#news #pregnancy #health
Leah Vanderveldt
February 27 2016
Integrative Health
Sex

12 Natural Aphrodisiac Foods

Because, you know, Valentine's Day.

#sex #food
Leah Vanderveldt
February 14 2016
Recipes

7 Plant-Based Snacks For Your Super Bowl Party

Because game day is really all about the snacks.

#recipes #plant-based #snacks #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
February 5 2016
Recipes
Recipes

7-Ingredient Green Soup With Roasted Cauliflower + Fennel

This soup is so simple to make and packed with flavor, making it one of my favorite comfort food dishes in these winter months. The secret is roasting...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
January 28 2016
Recipes

13 Healthy Cookbooks We're Looking Forward To In 2016

2016 is shaping up to be a great year for cookbooks with a healthy, whole foods angle — and we can't wait to get our hands on all 13 of these...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Leah Vanderveldt
January 20 2016
Recipes

Beyond Avocado: 9 Toasts To Make Your Morning

A few contenders for our new favorite healthy toast.

#avocado #recipes #healthy recipes #breakfast #food
Leah Vanderveldt
January 19 2016