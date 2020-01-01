877 Items Tagged

Skin Care Routine Order: How Exactly To Layer Your Products

So your routine might look different from a friend’s—and that’s OK!—but they will follow the same flow.

#skin care #acne #inflammation #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 28
The Best Exfoliant For Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars, From Derms

Looking for gentle exfoliation to help fade acne scars and hyperpigmentation and decrease fine lines?

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
May 27
This Soothing Topical Just Might Change Your Dry, Inflamed Skin

When you think of moisturizing ingredients—panthenol probably doesn't come to mind.

#skin care #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
May 27
Propanediol Is Often In Clean Cosmetics — But Is It Safe? We Investigated

Propanediol is one of those dubious, confusing ingredients that's found in countless personal products.

#skin care #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
May 26
Does Your "Alcohol-Free" Face Cream Have This Alcohol In It?

As much as we love skin care products, deciphering ingredient labels can get super confusing. Case in point: cetearyl alcohol.

#skin care #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
May 23
Is It A Lip Pimple Or A Cold Sore? Here's How To Tell Which One You Have

You might panic-grab for your trusty spot treatment, but wait—is it truly a lip pimple, or could it be a cold sore?

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
May 22
The EWG's 2020 Guide To Sunscreens Is Here: 6 Things You Should Know

Times may be unprecedented in 2020, but you can always practice safe sun.

#news #skin care #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
May 21
You Need This Exfoliating Tool In Your Bathroom For Extra-Soft Skin

It's time to take soft, supple skin into your own hands (and feet).

#skin care #inflammation #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
May 20
Does Castor Oil Really Improve Hair Growth? We Had To Investigate

Every so often, a beauty treatment or claim sets social media and the internet into a tizzy.

#hair #skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 20
Strawberry Legs May Look Like Razor Burn, But Here's What It Actually Is

Let's go through the quite literal grocery list of skin care, shall we?

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
May 19
Whiteheads Aren't What You Think: Here's How To Identify & Treat Them

Breakouts, like skin itself, can come in many varieties—some obvious and some less so. Closed comedones fall into the latter category.

#acne #skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 19
Oatmeal Baths Are The Key To Soft Skin: 5 Steps To Create Your Own Soak

If you're in the market for super-soft, creamy skin, allow us to introduce you to the beloved oatmeal bath.

#skin care #inflammation #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
May 18
