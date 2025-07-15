Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Can Ginger Help With Leaky Gut & Inflammation? Here’s What The Science Says

July 15, 2025
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
July 15, 2025

the long game

This article is from our longevity-focused newsletter, the long game, where we help you stay up to date on the latest research in the health space, with actionable, low-lift recommendations to put those learnings into practice. For access to our latest editions as soon as they drop, you can subscribe right here.

With so many sneaky additives hiding in our food—from artificial dyes to preservatives and emulsifiers—it’s getting harder to know what’s really in each bite. To make it a little easier, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite resources filled with practical tips and science-backed insights. Read on to learn more.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Ginger for gut health? Science says yes

Ginger has been a go-to remedy for digestion for centuries, but research is revealing1 just how powerful it might be—especially when it comes to gut inflammation.

  • Scientists have identified a specific compound in ginger, furanodienone (FDN), that could play a major role in reducing inflammation in the colon.
  • FDN from ginger binds to the pregnane X receptor (PXR), a key player in gut health, to reduce inflammation and prevent damage in the colon.
  • FDN boosts the production of tight junction proteins, helping to repair the gut lining and strengthen the intestinal barrier.
  • A review of human trials2 found that 2,000 mg of ginger daily may help reduce inflammation and support digestive health in people with IBS and IBD.

Whether you sip it in tea or take a supplement, this spicy root could be a game-changer for keeping your digestion happy.

+ Happy gut, happy you

----------------------------------------------------------------

How to spot (& avoid) harmful ingredients

----------------------------------------------------------------

Numbers to know

17%

The percentage of people globally who don't get enough zinc3.

8 mg

The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA4 for zinc is 8 milligrams for women and 11 milligrams for men, but not everyone will hit this benchmark with food alone.

30 mg

For targeted immune support, zinc needs can be even higher (15 to 30 milligrams).

----------------------------------------------------------------

The hidden cost of chasing perfect health

“ We're overcomplicating what it takes to live a healthier life,” explains Jason Karp, founder & CEO of HumanCo and co-founder of Hu Kitchen.

On the mindbodygreen podcast, Jason Karp shares the powerful story of how he healed from chronic disease, why stress might be the most overlooked health threat today, and how modern wellness has become unnecessarily complicated. Here are the key takeaways:

If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by wellness trends or unsure of where to start, this episode is for you. Tune in and subscribe to get the latest episodes on Apple Podcasts, or watch the interview and subscribe to our channel on YouTube.

