Advertisement
Can Ginger Help With Leaky Gut & Inflammation? Here’s What The Science Says
the long game
With so many sneaky additives hiding in our food—from artificial dyes to preservatives and emulsifiers—it’s getting harder to know what’s really in each bite. To make it a little easier, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite resources filled with practical tips and science-backed insights. Read on to learn more.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Ginger for gut health? Science says yes
Ginger has been a go-to remedy for digestion for centuries, but research is revealing1 just how powerful it might be—especially when it comes to gut inflammation.
- Scientists have identified a specific compound in ginger, furanodienone (FDN), that could play a major role in reducing inflammation in the colon.
- FDN from ginger binds to the pregnane X receptor (PXR), a key player in gut health, to reduce inflammation and prevent damage in the colon.
- FDN boosts the production of tight junction proteins, helping to repair the gut lining and strengthen the intestinal barrier.
- A review of human trials2 found that 2,000 mg of ginger daily may help reduce inflammation and support digestive health in people with IBS and IBD.
Whether you sip it in tea or take a supplement, this spicy root could be a game-changer for keeping your digestion happy.
+ Happy gut, happy you
- Want to improve gut health? Try this (nope, not a probiotic!)
- This could be making you less motivated to workout
- 5 gut health facts everyone should know
----------------------------------------------------------------
How to spot (& avoid) harmful ingredients
- What you need to know about seed oils
- Why we crave ultra-processed foods (& how to stop)
- This food dye is linked to some serious gut issues
- Drinking this every day harms your liver (it’s not alcohol)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Numbers to know
17%
The percentage of people globally who don't get enough zinc3.
8 mg
The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA4 for zinc is 8 milligrams for women and 11 milligrams for men, but not everyone will hit this benchmark with food alone.
30 mg
For targeted immune support, zinc needs can be even higher (15 to 30 milligrams).
----------------------------------------------------------------
The hidden cost of chasing perfect health
“ We're overcomplicating what it takes to live a healthier life,” explains Jason Karp, founder & CEO of HumanCo and co-founder of Hu Kitchen.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Jason Karp shares the powerful story of how he healed from chronic disease, why stress might be the most overlooked health threat today, and how modern wellness has become unnecessarily complicated. Here are the key takeaways:
- How Jason reversed his chronic disease
- How to stop overcomplicating health
- The overlooked role of stress
- And the importance of staying connected
If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by wellness trends or unsure of where to start, this episode is for you. Tune in and subscribe to get the latest episodes on Apple Podcasts, or watch the interview and subscribe to our channel on YouTube.
4 Sources
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-56624-0
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S266714252400099X
- https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Zinc-HealthProfessional/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK222317/#:~:text=The%20Recommended%20Dietary%20Allowance%20(RDA,14%20mg%2Fday%20for%20men.)