New Study Reveals How Plastics Can Sneak Heavy Metals Into Your Body
A new study1 shines a spotlight on a double threat quietly lurking in our environment: nanoplastics and heavy metals. These pollutants might seem unrelated, but together, they could pose an even greater risk than we once thought.
The researchers set out to understand how these tiny particles can latch onto toxic heavy metals and carry them into living organisms, potentially creating serious health risks for both humans and animals. Their findings suggest we may be underestimating the invisible ways pollution moves through our world—and our bodies.
While plastic waste and heavy metal exposure have long been public health concerns on their own, this research highlights how their combined effects could be quietly compounding in ways that demand closer attention.
What are nanoplastics?
Nanoplastics are tiny fragments of plastic, smaller than the width of a human hair, that form when everyday plastics, like bottles or food containers, degrade over time. These particles are so small, they can easily travel through ecosystems, food chains, and even our bodies.
In this study,1 researchers used waste plastics like soda bottles, candy boxes, and takeout containers to create nanoplastics in a lab setting. They then exposed these particles to heavy metals, including lead, cadmium, zinc, cobalt, and manganese, to see what would happen.
The results were shocking: the nanoplastics quickly and efficiently absorbed the metals, essentially acting as sponges for toxic pollutants.
Heavy metals & nanoplastics: A dangerous duo
The most alarming finding? Lead, one of the most harmful heavy metals, was absorbed at lightning speed. More than 99% of it was captured by the nanoplastics within just five minutes.
And it wasn’t just lead; other metals like cadmium and zinc were also readily absorbed. Of the plastics tested, polypropylene (the material often used in food containers) was the most effective at grabbing onto these metals.
Why does this matter? Once these metals are attached to nanoplastics, they can hitch a ride into living organisms, including humans. Scientists call this the "Trojan horse" effect—nanoplastics act like sneaky carriers, delivering toxic heavy metals into our bodies.
Once inside, these metals can wreak havoc, disrupting essential biological processes and causing a range of health issues, including cancer, neurological damage, and developmental delays in children.
What you can do
While this study wasn’t conducted on humans, it adds to a growing body of research showing that nanoplastics and heavy metals are everywhere, including in us. Previous studies have found microplastics and nanoplastics in everything from human blood, lungs, the brain, and even the placenta.
Until more is known, the best approach is to minimize your exposure to both nanoplastics and heavy metals. Here are some expert-backed, practical ways to do that:
Cut down on plastic contact
Heating plastic, especially older or scratched containers, can cause it to break down more rapidly, releasing harmful particles into your food.
Avoid microwaving in plastic, and instead use glass or stainless steel containers for heating and storage.
When shopping, opt for fresh or frozen foods rather than heavily packaged or processed options to reduce your overall plastic exposure.
Filter your water
Tap water can be a source of both microplastics and heavy metals, depending on your local water supply and plumbing system. Investing in a high-quality water filter that targets both contaminants can make a meaningful difference in reducing your daily exposure.
Limit canned foods
While convenient, canned foods often come in containers lined with plastic resins that can leach chemicals like bisphenols or metals such as cadmium into the contents. Choosing food packaged in glass jars or paper-based cartons is a safer alternative when available.
Keep indoor dust in check
Dust inside your home may not seem threatening, but it can harbor both microplastics and heavy metals—especially if you live near industrial zones or in older homes with legacy lead paint.
Regularly vacuuming with a HEPA filter and using a damp mop can help keep these particles from accumulating and being inhaled or ingested.
Rethink personal care
Many cosmetics contain microplastics and metal-based pigments. Choose products labeled “plastic-free” or certified by third parties like EWG or MADE SAFE.
Choose clean-certified supplements
Some supplements and protein powders have been found to contain trace heavy metals. Look for brands that conduct third-party testing and publish heavy metal testing results.
Switch to natural fiber clothing & home textiles
Synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon shed plastic fibers during washing and wear. Choose organic cotton, hemp, or linen when possible, and use a microfiber-catching laundry bag or filter.
The takeaway
This study provides valuable insights into how nanoplastics and heavy metals interact, but there’s still a lot we don’t know. For example, how do these particles behave in real-world conditions, and what are their long-term effects on human health? More research is needed to fully understand the risks and develop effective solutions.
In the meantime, let this serve as a wake-up call: the plastic problem is bigger than we think. But by making small, intentional changes in our daily lives, we can help reduce the impact of plastic pollution, and protect our health and the environment in the process.