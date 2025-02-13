Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Are Microplastics The Next Big Threat To Heart Health? Here’s What Science Says

Ava Durgin
Ava Durgin
February 13, 2025
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Liderina / iStock
They’re in our oceans, our food, and now—possibly—in our arteries. 

A groundbreaking study1 published in The New England Journal of Medicine reveals a troubling link between microplastics and heart health. Scientists are raising concerns that these invisible particles may be a hidden factor contributing to heart attacks and strokes.

The research: microplastics found lodged in arterial plaque

In the study1, scientists examined arterial plaque from 257 patients undergoing surgery to clear blockages in the neck arteries. The results were startling: microplastics were detected in about 60% of participants' plaques.

What’s more alarming? Patients with microplastics lodged in their arteries were found to be 4.5 times more likely to suffer a heart attack, stroke, or death within the following three years.

These individuals also showed elevated levels of inflammation—an established contributor to heart disease.

Why are microplastics so dangerous?

A recent study, Microplastics, and nanoplastics: The Next Frontier of Cardiovascular Risk?2 explores how these tiny plastic particles infiltrate our bodies and potentially impact heart function.

These microplastics (less than 5 millimeters) and nanoplastics (under 1 micrometer) are increasingly present in the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the food we eat, thanks to the industrial surge in global plastic production.

What’s particularly alarming is their tendency to accumulate in highly vascular structures, including the heart and blood vessels. These particles have an affinity for fat molecules, which may explain how they become trapped in arterial plaque—clumps of cholesterol and fatty deposits that build up in blood vessels. 

Studies have shown that exposure to microplastics can trigger oxidative stress, inflammation, and abnormal heart rates. Researchers2 also suggest that microplastics may cause damage to blood vessels, impair blood clotting, and disrupt normal heart rhythms.

How to reduce your microplastic exposure

While the research is still developing, limiting your exposure to microplastics is a proactive step you can take today. Here’s how:

1. Filter your drinking water

Using water filters is one of the best ways to ensure your water is clean and free from harmful contaminants. Experts recommend reverse osmosis filters as the most effective way to remove a wide range of impurities from tap water, including microplastics and forever chemicals.

2. Avoid plastic packaging

Choose fresh, unpackaged foods whenever possible. Plastics in packaging can degrade over time, shedding microplastics into your food.

3. Cut back on synthetic textiles

Washing synthetic clothing releases microplastics into waterways. Consider using a washing bag designed to capture these fibers.

4. Reduce single-use plastics

Swap out plastic straws, utensils, and takeout containers for reusable alternatives.

5. Check personal care products

Some cosmetics and exfoliants contain microbeads, a type of microplastic. Look for microplastic-free options.

The takeaway

While more research is needed to fully understand the extent of the danger these particles pose, this study highlights a potential new frontier in cardiovascular risk. 

In the meantime, taking steps to minimize your exposure may not only protect your arteries but also contribute to broader environmental sustainability—a win-win for you and the planet.

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist
Integrative Health

5 Surprising Gut Health Facts That Everyone Should Know, From A Gastroenterologist

Shilpa Ravella, M.D.

4 Steps To Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today
Mental Health

4 Steps To Lasting Confidence & Less Anxiety That Anyone Can Start Today

Jason Wachob

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?
Integrative Health

This Form Of Magnesium Is Popular For Treating Constipation—But Does It Work?

Rachael Ajmera, MS, RD

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier
Integrative Health

This Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study Says

Sarah Regan

More Research Shows Yoga Can Ease Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder
Mental Health

More Research Shows Yoga Can Ease Symptoms Of Anxiety Disorder

Abby Moore

Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?
Integrative Health

Is This Ancient Philosophy The Answer To Our Modern Sleep Crisis?

Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This
Women's Health

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This

Abby Moore

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

