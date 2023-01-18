The Official List Of What Should Be Filtered Out Of Your Water (And What Should Stay In!)
Wellness trends come and go, but one health goal is forever—drinking more water. With hydration so connected to the full spectrum of our health, it’s no wonder H2O is always top of mind. But these days, hydration isn’t just a numbers game. Quality is just as important as quantity.
And now more than ever. Opening our faucets to a stream of tap water is certainly a privilege, but that doesn’t make our tap water free from dozens of contaminants... Beyond large scale crises like Flint, Michigan, or Jackson, Mississippi, compromised water systems exist in communities across the States. From heavy metals to microplastics, there’s more lurking in our water than we realize. In fact, research has proven that over the last 34 years, water quality violations have impacted anywhere from 9 to 45 million people across the country. Access to safe drinking water is a growing crisis in the U.S. and yet, there still lacks a nationwide plan to fix it. We have to take matters into our own hands.
The official list of what should be filtered out of your drinking water.
For most of us, the simplest solution starts with an at-home water filtration system. The LifeStraw Home Glass Water Filter Pitcher is the only one that removes bacteria, parasites, microplastics, and more than 30 contaminants while improving taste. With an advanced membrane microfilter and activated carbon and ion exchange filter, the LifeStraw Home is raising the bar for safe water. That’s why we’re turning to them for the *official* list of what you want filtered out… (And it’s everything the LifeStraw Home does for you):
- PFAS or “forever chemicals” PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals used to make everyday items waterproof, stick-proof, or stain-resistant (think Teflon pans and food packaging). They’re known as “forever chemicals'' because they can last thousands of years, which is problematic as they’re associated with various health risks1. Tests show that PFAS are present in the drinking water of dozens of U.S. cities—so let’s filter them out.
- Bacteria and parasites The LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher is the only one of its kind that removes bacteria and parasites from water. It removes 99.999999% of bacteria like E. coli, and 99.999% of parasites like Giardia. When it comes to our drinking water, these are the numbers we want to see.
- Pesticides and herbicides In a 2021 study2, 442 U.S. streams were sampled by scientists—and pesticides were found in 90% of them. From contaminated surface water to accidental leaks to improper disposal, contaminants like glyphosate are a reality of our modern world—but they don’t belong in our water.
- Heavy metals Heavy metals like lead, mercury, and arsenic often end up in our water supplies through mining sources, industrial activities, or in the case of Flint, Michigan—aging pipes. The LifeStraw Home significantly reduces heavy metals commonly found in drinking water.
- Microplastics Microplastics are exactly as they sound—tiny plastic particles less than 5mm in size. And recently, research3 has detected the presence of microplastics in both our tap and bottled water. The LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher is the only one that removes microplastics as small as one micrometer. Like we said, there’s a new standard of safe water.
- Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceuticals reach our water supply through manufacturing plants, runoff from livestock operations, human waste, or when flushed down the toilet. A recent study took over 1,000 water samples across 104 countries and found that many have higher levels of pharmaceuticals than deemed safe—including cities in the U.S.
- Dirt and sand In addition to filtering out 30+ contaminants from our water, the LifeStraw Home reduces dirt, sand, and cloudiness from drinking water. Nothing is better than a crystal clear, refreshing glass of water—and this filter pours up more than 1,000 liters of safe water in a year. (Psst—that’s 2,000 single-use plastic water bottles saved.)
But what do we want in our water?
Now you have the official list of what you want filtered out of your water… But what about the good stuff? Hydration isn’t just about chugging a bunch of water—it’s also about getting some of the essential minerals we need to feel our best. While reducing the harmful contaminants in our drinking water, the LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher retains essential minerals—like magnesium and potassium, which support our health.
A water filter that goes above and beyond.
Plenty of filters eradicate basic contaminants, but the LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher goes above and beyond. Not only does it offer better filtration and better taste, it’s a product with humanitarian roots. Almost 30 years ago, LifeStraw partnered with The Carter Center to fight Guinea worm disease (caused by a water-borne parasite) using a simple mesh filter. At the time, there were more than 100,000 cases across 18 countries. As of 2021, there were only 15 cases reported in four countries.
With a track record like theirs, we have nothing but trust in LifeStraw’s take on all-things-clean-water. The LifeStraw Home makes our home feel safer—but we’d be remiss not to mention its eye-catching aesthetic. Made with award-winning Danish design, there’s no denying that this Scandinavian eye candy is a spectacle of form and function. We had no idea that safe water could taste, and look, so good.
Hydration that gives back.
No matter how the wellness world evolves, safe drinking water will always be fundamental to well-being. With the LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher, we can feel good about hydration. Not just because it offers better filtration and taste, but because behind this filter is a company that’s fighting for the planet and equal access to safe water. In fact, for every product sold, LifeStraw provides one child with one year of safe water. Our hydration goals were in need of an upgrade, and this is it.
