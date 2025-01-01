Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain & Reduce Alzheimer's Risk

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
January 01, 2025
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Plastic Model of a Brain Repeated on a Minimal Background
Image by Audrey Shtecinjo / Stocksy
January 01, 2025

Micro- and nanoplastics (MNPs) have been studied as an environmental issue for a while now (about 20 years) but researchers are only just beginning to truly understand their vast impact on human health. 

According to a 2022 narrative review from the International Journal of Environmental Research, adult women and men are estimated to consume approximately 133,000 and 97,000 particles of plastic1, respectively, from their water alone each year. And it turns out that ingestion of MNPs is a massive concern for not only gut and immune health but brain health as well.

In 2022, researchers discovered that MNPs have the ability to break the blood-brain barrier; an animal study published by Nanomaterials now reveals how, exactly, this might occur2.

Microplastics & the blood-brain barrier

The blood-brain barrier (BBB) is a protective wall that prevents toxins or pathogens from entering the brain. If these unwanted compounds are small enough, however, they can breach the barrier and impact neurological function. 

MNPs ingested from an individual's diet (i.e., via food and water) have been found to break through the BBB. Over time, the presence of these plastic particles can increase inflammation in the brain and even contribute to neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

In the study, researchers orally administered MNPs made of polystyrene (a food-grade plastic used to make Styrofoam takeout containers and meat packaging) to mice via an aqueous solution. They discovered that plastic particles were able to breach the BBB (thanks to a surface structure called a biomolecular corona) and enter mouse brains in just two hours following ingestion. 

How to detox microplastics 

Until further research is conducted outlining the specific health consequences of MNPs in the brain, scientists suggest limiting exposure and restricting usage as much as possible. Avoiding single-use plastic and plastic food packaging is a good place to start. 

Avoid other environmental toxins as well (e.g., heavy metals, harsh chemicals, pollutants, mold, etc.), as an increased toxic burden makes it more difficult for your detox organs to filter, bind to, and eliminate all unwanted compounds. 

While MNPs cannot be avoided entirely, there are natural ways you can strengthen your body's natural detox pathways on a daily basis—such as eating a plant-rich diet with detoxifying herbs and micronutrients, sweating regularly (e.g., through physical activity, sauna usage, and hot baths), and hydrating properly (but remember—tap water has far fewer plastic particles than bottled water!). 

You can also consider taking a targeted detoxification supplement that delivers antioxidant ingredients (e.g., glutathione, vitamin C, and milk thistle), promotes optimal function of your elimination organs (i.e., the liver, kidneys, gut, lungs, skin, and lymph), and further bolsters your body's natural detox pathways. (Discover mindbodygreen's favorite liver detox supplements here.)

The takeaway

Micro- and nanoplastics can wreak havoc on the body, including the brain. While avoiding them entirely is virtually impossible, incorporating daily detoxification methods into your well-being routine can help support your liver and other elimination organs to rid yourself of MNPs and other unwanted toxins.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period
Women's Health

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period

Sarah Regan

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good
Integrative Health

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good

Emma Loewe

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds
Integrative Health

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals
Integrative Health

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Integrative Health

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

Ava Durgin

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows

Josey Murray

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period
Women's Health

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period

Sarah Regan

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good
Integrative Health

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good

Emma Loewe

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds
Integrative Health

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals
Integrative Health

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Integrative Health

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

Ava Durgin

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows

Josey Murray

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period
Women's Health

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period

Sarah Regan

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good
Integrative Health

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good

Emma Loewe

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds
Integrative Health

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals
Integrative Health

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Integrative Health

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

Ava Durgin

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows

Josey Murray

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period
Women's Health

7 OB/GYN-Approved Pad & Tampon Alternatives For A Lower-Waste Period

Sarah Regan

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good
Integrative Health

6 Habits That Are Wrecking Your Sleep—How To Quit Them For Good

Emma Loewe

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds
Integrative Health

You're More Likely To Have A Heart Attack On This Day Of The Week, Study Finds

Jamie Schneider

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says
Integrative Health

Eat *This* Type Of Food Before Bed To Be A More Efficient Sleeper, Study Says

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From The Sleep Doctor

Jamie Schneider

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals
Integrative Health

A Zero-Stress Guide To Eating More Protein & Enjoying Your Meals

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control
Integrative Health

4 Habits To Finally Get This Hunger Hormone Under Control

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts
Integrative Health

Why Eliminating Daylight Saving Time Is The Best Thing Ever, According To Experts

Ava Durgin

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Health Factor Increases Dementia Risk By Almost 30%, Study Shows

Josey Murray

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom
Women's Health

An OB/GYN Says Most Women Are Surprised By This Menopause Symptom

Abby Moore

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.