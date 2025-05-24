"Hand eczema, or hand dermatitis, is characterized by redness, blistering, cracking, flaking and itching of the palms and fingers," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. Essentially, it's the same flare-ups you may get on your face or elsewhere on your body, just localized to the fingers and palms of your hands. You may just notice it more because of how often you use your digits: Typing away at a laptop with cracked fingers or doing handiwork with raw palms is, uh, not ideal.