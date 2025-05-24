Where Skin Care Meets Behavioral Science: 4 Tips To Be Less Angry At Your Skin

I know this feeling all too well: Recently, I woke up to a cystic spot on my jaw, which I inherently know has no quick fix. After gently tending to the blemish the best I could, I went to bed praying my new friend would be gone in the a.m. (or at least smaller in size)—only to find it just as puffy and inflamed as the night before. The hot rush of anger caught me a little off-guard: I take painstakingly good care of my skin, I couldn't help but self-criticize. So why aren't I seeing results?