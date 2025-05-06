You've likely heard it dozens of times: One of the most powerful ways to enhance your brain health is to quite literally feed it healthy nutrients. Specifically, your brain needs antioxidants to function at its best. "In order to protect our brains, we need to get antioxidants," neuroscientist Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. "And the only way to do it is through our diets, which is why any food that is high in antioxidant nutrients will benefit your brain."