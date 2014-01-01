The Future of Fitness Tech
with Daniel Chao Ph.D., Cavan Canavan

The wellness tech entrepreneurs behind the Halo Neuroscience headset and FocusMotion tracker talk about the technology that will change the way we move. (In partnership with Forbes and INFINITI.)

48 minutes

How To Build Intimacy In Your Relationships

Guru Jagat, John Wineland

15 minutes

World-Class Doctors Dish On Best Drinking Habits, The Healthiest Vices, and More

Dr. Joel Kahn, Dr. Robin Berzin, Dr. Steven Gundry

31 minutes

Accessing Your Breath and Center With Tai Chi For Better Movement And Energy

Michael Taylor

56 minutes

Breathwork, Good Mental Health, & Tools For The Brain

Andrew Huberman PhD.

13 minutes

Breaking The Cycle Of Homelessness With Holistic Healing And Love Without Reason

LaRayia Gaston

30 minutes

Regenerative Agriculture & Halting Human & Environmental Disease

Paul Hawken

23 minutes

Stress, The Mitochondria & What We Should All Know About The Endocannabinoid System

Dr. Robert Roundtree

20 minutes

Water Is Not A Renewable Resource: An Inside Look Into The Water Crises Of Today

Christy Zenner Ph.D., Anecita Agustinez

20 minutes

The Best (And Worst!) Things We Can Do To Our Brain

Dr. Dean Sherzai, Dr. Ayesha Sherzai

1 hour 21 minutes

Everything You Wanted To Know About Kundalini: The Breathwork, Meditation, Sound Codes, And More Explained

Guru Jagat

21 minutes

How 3 Mindful Mom Finds Balance

Dr. Amy Shah, Dr. Robin Berzin

16 minutes

Microbiome & Mitochondria

Vincent Pedre M.D., Mark Hyman M.D., Frank Lipman M.D.

15 minutes

The Future of Fitness Tech

Daniel Chao Ph.D., Cavan Canavan

20 minutes

Breath: The Next Wellness Frontier

Andrew Huberman PhD., Ashley Neese, Brian Mackenzie

16 minutes

Performance and the Pursuit of Balance

Meredith Kessler

17 minutes

New Horizons In Healing: Ketosis, Stem Cells, & Ozone Therapy

Mark Hyman M.D., Carrie Diulus M.D.

20 minutes

Intermittent Fasting: Fad or The Future?

Steven Gundry M.D., Jason Fung M.D., Carrie Diulus M.D.

19 minutes

Becoming a Doctor, Losing Myself

M.D., Emily Silverman

14 minutes

Sick, Tired, & Stressed: Solutions to the Women's Health Crisis

Aviva Romm, M.D.

19 minutes

Yogis Get Cancer, Too

Lisa Merkle

16 minutes

Struggling in Silence: Social Media, Sports, & Mental Health

Kate Fagan

46 minutes

Revitalizing the Climate Change Conversation

Paul Hawken

15 minutes

Facing Fear, DJ Khaled, and Finding Your Holy Key

Hill Harper

23 minutes

Why We All Need 10-Second Body Scans, Mindfulness Triggers & A Meditation Practice

Jonathan Fields

25 minutes

THIS Is What It Takes To Build An Enduring Brand

Lew Frankfort

24 minutes

GT Kombucha’s Founder Talks Passion, Purpose, & Conscious Entrepreneurship

GT Dave

17 minutes

We’re Talking To Men About Health All Wrong. Here’s How We Need To Change

Sarah Coghlan, JC

27 minutes

Namaste Motherf*cker! Why Channeling Your Intuition & Imagination Is The Secret To Changing The World

Hill Harper

9 minutes

Dr. Frank Lipman Accepts mbg's First-Ever Lifetime Achievement Award

Jason Wachob

28 minutes

How Changing Genders Helped Me Drop 50 Pounds, Quit Smoking & Finally Love Myself

Natalie Egan

34 minutes

4 Top Wellness Entrepreneurs Share What It Really Takes To Succeed

Danielle DuBoise, Sadie Lincoln, Doug Evans, Amanda Chantal Bacon

11 minutes

How I Found The Balance Between Physical Strength & Mental Flexibility

Christmas Abbott

13 minutes

A Crossfit Superstar On The Importance Of Community, Passion & Bodywork

Julie Foucher

31 minutes

How Tantra Helped Me Overcome Trauma & Find Sexual Healing

Psalm Isadora

15 minutes

This Psychiatrist Believes In Past Lives & Out-Of-Body Experiences: Here's Why

Dr. Roxanna Namavar

23 minutes

How To Prevent, Treat & Heal Chronic Lyme

Holly Ahern PhD, Heather Hearst, Ally HIlfiger

14 minutes

Why Personalized Nutrition Will Revolutionize The Way We Approach Health

Neil Grimmer, Nathan Price PhD

20 minutes

The Surprising Connection Between Your Gut & Your Brain: A Neurologist Explains

Dr. David Perlmutter

21 minutes

Analyze Your Tongue, Optimize Fertility + Balance Hormones: An Integrative MD Explains

Dr. Tasneem Bhatia

35 minutes

What Dying Taught Me About Life, Love & The Importance Of Intuition

Shaman Durek

22 minutes

How To Identify The Factors Holding You Back + Break Free Of Them For Good

Beth Weissenberger

5 minutes

A Conversation About The Premiere Of The mbg Documentary Series "HEALERS"

Shaman Durek and Daryl Wein

14 minutes

Kelly Rutherford On Vision Boards, Moving Through Hardship, & Adele

Kelly Rutherford

20 minutes

Finding Happiness: The Truth About Couples Counseling, Aging Well & Psychopaths

Dr. Samantha Boardman

19 minutes

Body Hacking: Yay or Nay?

Rich Roll, Dave Asprey, and Dr. Garth Davis

25 minutes

I Am A Real Woman & So Is Every Other Woman

Kathryn Budig

16 minutes

How To Harness The Power Of Flow To Make Better Decisions & Enhance Performance

Jamie Wheal, Adam Wright PhD

11 minutes

A Food Pioneer In Detroit: How Kitchens Can Revitalize Communities

Devita Davison

54 minutes

Saturday Afternoon Session Two

Emily Nagoski, Neil Strauss, Kathryn Budig, Abraham Morgentaler

21 minutes

Heartache, Healing & Hope

Penelope Draganic

15 minutes

How Meditation Can Heal The World (Yes, Really!)

Dr. James Gordon

13 minutes

The Democratization Of Juicing

Jimmy Rosenberg, Amanda Chantal-Bacon

2 minutes

The Biggest Misconception About Forgiveness

Fred Luskin PhD

13 minutes

Can Video Games Keep Your Mind In Shape?

Dr. Adam Gazzaley

45 minutes

Saturday Afternoon Session One

Emily Nagoski, Neil Strauss, Abraham Morgentaler

16 minutes

Yes, Men Fake Orgasms, Too + Other Truths About Male Sexuality

Dr. Abraham Morgentaler

14 minutes

Why Stress Is A Healthy Part Of A Meaningful Life

Darrah Westrup PhD

32 minutes

Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles

Seamus Mullen

1 minute

Why Forgiving Someone Shouldn't Involve Making Excuses For Them

Fred Luskin PhD

11 minutes

Olympic Medalist To Meditating Environmentalist

Gretchen Bleiler

5 minutes

Buying Stuff Won't Make You Happier

Michael Norton Ph.D.

15 minutes

Why We Turned GMOs Into A Dramatic Thriller

Zoe Lister-Jones, Daryl Wein

12 minutes

Superman Or Caveman: Going Back To Nature To Get Better Results

Ben Greenfield

1 hour 7 minutes

Saturday Morning Session Two

Rich Roll, Devita Davison, Adam Wright, Jamie Wheal, Charlie Knoles, Dave Asprey, Garth Davis, Light Watkins

17 minutes

What It Really Means To Forgive

Fred Luskin PhD

10 minutes

How I Lead My Double Life: Corporate Attorney & Extreme Athlete

Amelia Boone

52 minutes

Saturday Morning Session One

Steph Davis, Gretchen Bleiler, Amelia Boone, Ben Greenfield

1 hour 18 minutes

Friday Afternoon Session Two

Penelope Draganic, Seamus Mullen, Dave Asprey

13 minutes

No More Games: The Hidden Forces At Play In Love, Lust & Relationships

Neil Strauss

1 hour 25 minutes

Friday Afternoon Session One

Zoe Lister-Jones, Dr. Robynne Chutkan, John Salley, Daryl Wein, Jimmy Rosenberg, Amanda Chantal Bacon

17 minutes

How To Be The Master Of Your Mood

Neema Moraveji PhD

22 minutes

What's Next For The Microbiome?

Dr. Robynne Chutkan

14 minutes

Why Fighting Is Good For You: The Zen Of Creative Conflict Resolution

Diane Hamilton

2 minutes

The #1 Practice To Begin The Process Of Forgiveness

Fred Luskin PhD

20 minutes

John Salley: Vegan, PETA Spokesman, NBA Champion

John Salley

26 minutes

The Truth About Relationships

Neil Strauss, Dr. Emily Nagoski, Dr. Abraham Morgentaler

23 minutes

Butter, Bulletproof & Beyond

Dave Asprey

2 minutes

Yes, Men Fake Orgasms. Here's Why

Dr. Abraham Morgentaler

1 hour 20 minutes

Friday Morning Session One

Jason Wachob, Neema Moraveji, Michael Norton

20 minutes

Why You Need To Enjoy Your Workouts If You Want To Change Your Life

Michael Taylor

16 minutes

Why Beauty Products Are Toxic & What You Can Do About It: Heather White

Heather White

1 minute

What Do You Tell Someone Who Says They Can't Meditate?

Charlie Knoles

21 minutes

The Future Of Healthy Restaurants In America (Can We Do It?)

Lawrence Williams, Amanda Freitag

22 minutes

How Community Can Lead To Healthy Habits: Joe Cross

Joe Cross

18 minutes

Live Dirty, Eat Clean! Why The Microbiome Is The Future Of Medicine: Dr. Robynne Chutkan

Dr. Robynne Chutkan

19 minutes

Why You're The Expert On Your Health

Courtney Nichols Gould

19 minutes

Why You Shouldn't Hack Your Life: Rich Roll

Rich Roll

1 minute

Why This Cardiologist Hates Hospitals (Funny)

Dr. Joel Kahn

21 minutes

Cheating, Sex & Soulmates: A Couples Therapist Explains It All

Dr. Sue Johnson

1 minute

Here's What Plant-Based Ultraman Champion Hillary Biscay Eats!

Hillary Biscay

14 minutes

How To Believe In Yourself When No One Else Does: Hillary Biscay

Hillary Biscay

16 minutes

Hillary Biscay & Rich Roll On How To Stay Mentally Tough, Even When You Want To Quit

Rich Roll, Hillary Biscay

0 minutes

Dr. Mark Hyman's Super-Simple Diet Advice

Dr. Mark Hyman

1 minute

Dr. Frank Lipman On Why Paleo Works

Dr. Frank Lipman

2 minutes

Dr. Mark Hyman On Why Sugar Is A Recreational Drug

Dr. Mark Hyman

2 minutes

You'll Never Guess Which One Of These Doctors Loves Gluten

Dr. Joel Kahn, Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Frank Lipman

0 minutes

This Is The Only Thing You Need To Meditate (Funny)

Charlie Knoles

0 minutes

Why Every Bite You Eat Changes Your Microbiome

Dr. Mark Hyman

11 minutes

Why CrossFit Will Change Your Life (Funny)

John Kim

15 minutes

Signs You Have An Unhealthy Relationship With Technology

Graham Hill

1 minute

Rich Roll On What To Do If You Only Have 30 Minutes To Work Out

Rich Roll

2 minutes

The #1 Way To Ruin A Perfectly Good Relationship

Jason Wachob

1 minute

Is Coffee Good For You? Rockstar Doctors Discuss

Dr. Joel Kahn, Jason Wachob, Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Frank Lipman

2 minutes

3 Food Groups This Doctor Says We Should Remove From Our Diets

Dr. Amy Myers

24 minutes

How To Make Love Last In The Age Of Instant Gratification: Dr. Sue Johnson

Dr. Sue Johnson

19 minutes

How To Shop For Sustainable Clothes (Without Sacrificing Fashion!)

Scott Mackinlay Hahn, Julie Gilhart, Zem Joaquin

1 minute

Is It Better To Eat Paleo Or Vegan? Dr. Mark Hyman Explains

Dr. Mark Hyman

22 minutes

Why I Embraced Meditation After Having A Panic Attack On Live TV: Dan Harris

Dan Harris

1 minute

Rich Roll On Why Mood Follows Action (Not The Other Way Around)

Rich Roll

1 minute

Why We Need To Incentivize Big Food To Take Health Seriously

Lawrence Williams

16 minutes

How Food Affects Your Brain: Dr. Drew Ramsey

Dr. Drew Ramsey

16 minutes

How I Live With Addiction Every Day: Amber Valletta

Amber Valletta

2 minutes

A Therapist Explains Why You Need Sex (It's Not What You Think!)

Dr. Sue Johnson

2 minutes

The Worst Advice You Could Give Someone About Meditation

Charlie Knoles

30 minutes

Sugar, Gluten, Paleo, Vegan: 3 Doctors Debate The Best Way To Eat

Dr. Joel Kahn, Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Frank Lipman

1 minute

What Meditation REALLY Is

Charlie Knoles

1 minute

How Anyone Can Learn To Love (Even If You've Never Had A Good Relationship)

Dr. Sue Johnson

2 minutes

A Cardiologist Explains How To Eat To Prevent Heart Disease

Dr. Joel Kahn

21 minutes

What You Need To Know About Your Tap Water

Christiana Peppard

2 minutes

Why People Cheat: A Couples Therapist Explains

Dr. Sue Johnson

1 minute

Why You Can't Get Healthy Food At (Most) Restaurants

Lawrence Williams, Amanda Freitag

21 minutes

Why Paleo Is Taking The World By Storm: Chris Kresser

Chris Kresser

1 minute

How You Feel Matters More Than Any Test Result

Dr. Amy Myers

23 minutes

Dr. Mark Hyman On Sugar & The Only Rules You Need To Eat Healthy

Dr. Mark Hyman

2 minutes

Dr. Mark Hyman On The Simple Secret To Eating Right (Funny)

Dr. Mark Hyman

2 minutes

Ironman Champ Hillary Biscay On How To Stay Strong When You Want To Quit

Hillary Biscay

20 minutes

How I Went From Wheelchair To Walking By Changing My Diet: Dr. Terry Wahls

Dr. Terry Wahls

1 minute

Dr. Mark Hyman On Why You Can't Exercise Your Way Out Of A Bad Diet

Dr. Mark Hyman

