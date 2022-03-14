Here's What Your House Number Says About You, According To A Numerologist

The process of figuring out your house number numerology is essentially the same as how you find your life path number. You simply add up the digits of your address until you reach a single digit. For example, if your house number is 194, you would add 1+9+4, to get 14, and then 1+4=5. So in that case, your numerology house number is 5.

"The number of your house speaks to the energy of the home itself. This number helps us understand the personality of our home and the themes that may arise during our time there," explains numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code, Kaitlyn Kaerhart.

And for any apartment dwellers, she adds that you'll want to use only your apartment number, as opposed to your full street address. So, if you live in apartment 13B, you would only use 13 (which gives you 4 in numerology).

Now, without further ado, here's what each of the house numbers mean in numerology.