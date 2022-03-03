This Rare Personality Type Is Prized In Numerology — Do You Have It?

Master Numbers In Numerology & How To Find Out If You Have One
In numerology, the majority of the population will have a single-digit life path number between one and nine. Some folks, however, will have a "master" life path number of 11, 22, or 33. Here's how to find out if you have a master number, plus what it means if you do.
How to find out if you have a master life path number.
In case you're just dipping your toes into numerology, your life path number is comparable to your sun sign in astrology. It can tell you about what your strongest motivations are, your overall purpose, and the prominent themes you'll experience throughout your life.
You can easily calculate your life path number using your birthday. To find your life path number, write out your full birth date, including the full year. From there, add up all of the digits, continuing to add them until you get a single digit.
Here's an example using the birthday January 19, 2000:
- January 19, 2000 (or 1-19-2000), gives you: 1+1+9+2+0+0+0 = 13. From there, 1+3 = 4. So, this birthday has a life path number 4.
The master numbers:
As you add up the numbers to find your life path number, pay attention when you get to the last two-digit pair (13 in the example above). If either 11, 22, or 33 shows up, that means you have a master life path number.
"Whenever you come upon the numbers 11, 22, or 33 in numerology, you do not reduce them to a single digit as you do with the other numbers. This is because these are known as the 'master numbers' and they carry a heavier significance," numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code, Kaitlyn Kaerhart, previously wrote for mbg.
For example, the birthday May 9, 1995 would give you: 5+9+1+9+9+5=38. Then, 3+8=11. And there you have master life path number 11.
As Kaehart notes, not only do master numbers carry heavier energy than the other life path numbers, but heftier lessons as well. Having a master number as your life path number can indicate you may struggle more in your life than others—but those with these life path numbers also have great potential, as well as depth.
If they can learn to overcome the unique difficulties of their master numbers, they're thought to have major opportunities for growth, evolution, and even higher consciousness, according to Kaehart, who adds they're often late bloomers who must gain wisdom and clarity on their own journey before they can share it with the world.
"Master numbers are the master teachers in numerology," she says. "These numbers are rare old souls who carry a powerful frequency that has the ability to bring about big change in the world."
All that said, let's take a closer look at the master numbers.
11: The psychic
One simple way to think about the meanings of the master numbers is to look at them like amplified versions of the single digit they would reduce to. So in the case of 11, Kaehart explains, it's like a life path two taken to the next level.
Life path 11s are also known as the psychics of numerology, the intuitives, and the spiritual messengers. When this life path is tuned into their own intuition, they're able to beautifully share all their wisdom and truth with the collective.
Some noteworthy life path 11s include: Edgar Allen Poe, Emma Watson, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Orlando Bloom.
22: The master builder
If the life path four is the "builder" in numerology, life path number 22s are the "master architects" or "master builders," of the bunch, Kaerhart explains.
This also happens to be the most powerful number in numerology, she adds, with an extraordinary capacity for productivity, abundance, and simply making things happen. Twenty-two builds off the intuitive power of 11, but is able to harness it in a more concrete way for "real world" results.
Oprah Winfrey, Brad Pitt, and Paul McCartney are just a few notable life path 22s.
33: The enlightened nurturer
And last but never least, 33 is the final master number. Where the life path six in numerology is all about nurturing, care, and love in general, 33 amps that up to unconditional love and higher consciousness, Kaerhart says.
This is ultimately the path toward unity, and just as 22 builds off of 11, the number 33 builds off both of them. So those with this master number have the intuition and wisdom, the capacity for great output and manifestation, and unconditional love and higher consciousness on top.
With all of that in mind, it makes sense that this number is considered to be the most evolved and spiritual life path number, with notable names including Albert Einstein, Stephen King, and John Lennon.
The takeaway.
Every life path number comes with its own strengths and weaknesses, regardless of whether it's a master number. But in the case of 11, 22, and 33, while these life paths may have to overcome more struggles in their lifetime, they also have the rare and blessed opportunity to impact real change and become highly spiritually evolved.