This Rare Personality Type Is Prized In Numerology — Do You Have It?

As you add up the numbers to find your life path number, pay attention when you get to the last two-digit pair (13 in the example above). If either 11, 22, or 33 shows up, that means you have a master life path number.

"Whenever you come upon the numbers 11, 22, or 33 in numerology, you do not reduce them to a single digit as you do with the other numbers. This is because these are known as the 'master numbers' and they carry a heavier significance," numerologist and author of You Are Cosmic Code, Kaitlyn Kaerhart, previously wrote for mbg.

For example, the birthday May 9, 1995 would give you: 5+9+1+9+9+5=38. Then, 3+8=11. And there you have master life path number 11.

As Kaehart notes, not only do master numbers carry heavier energy than the other life path numbers, but heftier lessons as well. Having a master number as your life path number can indicate you may struggle more in your life than others—but those with these life path numbers also have great potential, as well as depth.

If they can learn to overcome the unique difficulties of their master numbers, they're thought to have major opportunities for growth, evolution, and even higher consciousness, according to Kaehart, who adds they're often late bloomers who must gain wisdom and clarity on their own journey before they can share it with the world.

"Master numbers are the master teachers in numerology," she says. "These numbers are rare old souls who carry a powerful frequency that has the ability to bring about big change in the world."

All that said, let's take a closer look at the master numbers.