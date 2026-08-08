You Don't Need To Be Sore To Build Muscle — Here's Why
There was a time when I secretly hoped I'd wake up sore after every workout.
If my legs burned walking down the stairs or even washing my hair reminded me of yesterday's workout, I took it as proof that I had worked hard enough. No soreness? I assumed I'd wasted my time.
It's an idea many of us have absorbed somewhere along the way. Fitness culture has long celebrated being "wrecked" after a workout. Social media is filled with jokes about not being able to sit on the toilet after leg day, and phrases like "no pain, no gain" have become almost synonymous with getting stronger.
But what if soreness isn't actually telling you what you think it is?
According to physical therapist Shannon Ritchey, P.T., DPT, muscle soreness has become one of the most misunderstood markers of progress in strength training.
"Soreness is often more related to novelty or eccentric stress than muscle growth itself," Ritchey explains. "Neither soreness nor exhaustion are requirements for results."
In fact, if building strength or muscle is your goal, constantly chasing soreness may actually make it harder to get there.
Why soreness feels so satisfying
Part of the reason soreness is so easy to believe in is because it gives us immediate feedback. Muscle growth can be frustratingly slow. Strength gains happen gradually. Visible changes often take weeks or months. Soreness, on the other hand, shows up the very next morning.
It gives us something tangible to point to and think, Something happened. And something did happen. It's just probably not the thing you're measuring.
Researchers refer to that familiar post-workout ache as delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). Unlike the burning sensation you feel during a difficult set, DOMS typically develops 12 to 24 hours after exercise, peaks around 24 to 72 hours later, and gradually fades over the next few days.
DOMS is primarily caused by the microscopic damage that occurs to muscle fibers and the surrounding connective tissue during exercise. As your body begins repairing that tissue, it triggers an inflammatory response that increases sensitivity in the area, leading to the soreness you feel over the next day or two.
What's happening here is that your body is responding to a new or unusually challenging stimulus, and soreness is simply one reflection of that, not necessarily a sign you're building more muscle.
Neither soreness nor exhaustion are requirements for results.
Why new workouts make you sore
Have you ever noticed that the first workout after a vacation leaves you incredibly sore, even if it wasn't particularly intense? Or maybe you tried Pilates for the first time after years of lifting weights and found yourself sore in muscles you didn't even know existed.
That's because one of the biggest drivers of soreness isn't effort. It's novelty.
When your body encounters a movement pattern, range of motion, or training style it isn't accustomed to, it experiences more tissue stress. Over time, however, your muscles adapt to that stimulus through what's known as the "repeated bout effect."
The same workout that left you hobbling a month ago may barely make you sore today, not because it stopped working, but because your body became better at handling it.
This is exactly why soreness is such a poor way to judge effectiveness.
If soreness truly reflected muscle growth, you'd have to invent an entirely new workout every week just to keep progressing. Instead, some of the strongest athletes in the world repeat many of the same foundational lifts for years while experiencing relatively little soreness between sessions.
Soreness is often more related to novelty or eccentric stress than muscle growth itself.
What actually drives muscle growth
If soreness isn't the goal, what is?
The answer is mechanical tension.
When you challenge a muscle by asking it to produce force against resistance, especially when you train close to muscular failure, you create the signal that tells your body to adapt. That adaptation doesn't happen because your muscles are sore. It happens because your body recognizes that it needs to become stronger to better handle similar demands in the future.
As Ritchey explains:
"If your goal is building muscle consistently, excessive soreness can actually interfere with performance and training frequency. Since frequency matters for muscle growth, being only mildly sore—or not sore at all—can actually be beneficial because it allows you to train consistently and recover well."
That last point is especially important.
Most research suggests training each muscle group around twice per week1 supports muscle growth. If soreness is so severe that you're constantly delaying workouts or avoiding certain exercises, it can reduce the very training consistency that drives long-term progress.
When soreness becomes counterproductive
There's nothing inherently wrong with feeling sore after a workout. In fact, mild soreness, especially after increasing training volume, trying a new exercise, or returning after time away, is completely normal.
Problems arise when soreness becomes the goal instead of the occasional consequence. Constantly chasing that exhausted, barely-able-to-move feeling often leads people to:
- Add unnecessary volume
- Switch exercises too frequently
- Push every workout to complete exhaustion
- Skip recovery
- Confuse fatigue with effectiveness
Ironically, these habits can make progress slower rather than faster. Your muscles don't get stronger while you're lifting weights. They become stronger afterward, during recovery.
So what should you pay attention to instead?
Rather than asking, Am I sore? try asking better questions. For example:
- Are the weights you're lifting gradually increasing?
- Are you performing more repetitions with the same weight?
- Is your technique improving?
- Do you recover well enough to train consistently each week?
- Are everyday activities feeling easier?
- Do you feel stronger than you did a month ago?
These markers tell a much more complete story than soreness ever could.
When soreness might be a sign something's off
Although soreness itself isn't a problem, there are times when it deserves more attention. Consider pulling back or adjusting your training if soreness:
- Lasts longer than three or four days
- Continues getting worse instead of improving
- Significantly changes the way you move
- Prevents you from completing your next workout
- Comes with sharp pain, swelling, or joint discomfort
Those situations may point toward excessive training volume, insufficient recovery, poor exercise technique, or an injury rather than normal DOMS. It's also worth remembering that recovery extends well beyond your workouts. Sleep, nutrition, hydration, and stress all influence how quickly your body repairs itself between training sessions.
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The goal is to come back stronger
One of the biggest mindset shifts in strength training is realizing that the best workouts aren't always the ones that leave you flattened on the couch. They're the ones you can recover from well enough to do again.
That doesn't mean every workout should feel easy. Progressive overload still requires challenging your muscles and gradually increasing the demands placed on them. But there's a meaningful difference between training hard and training in a way that compromises tomorrow's performance.
Ritchey encourages “people to stop judging workouts based on how destroyed they feel afterward and instead look at whether they're getting stronger, recovering well, and progressing over time."
It's a simple shift, but an important one.
I encourage people to stop judging workouts based on how destroyed they feel afterward and instead look at whether they're getting stronger, recovering well, and progressing over time.
The takeaway
Instead of viewing soreness as proof of success, it becomes just one possible response to training—sometimes present, sometimes not, and rarely the most important thing to pay attention to.
Because the workouts that build the strongest bodies aren't necessarily the ones that hurt the most the next day. They're the ones that keep you coming back, week after week, long enough for all of those small, nearly invisible improvements to compound into meaningful strength.