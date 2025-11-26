How Creatine Helps Me Lift Heavier & Recover Faster*
Every Sunday, I sit down with my planner and map out my entire week—meals, meetings, workouts…all of it. I love a plan. And typically, that plan includes three to four gym sessions, plus a couple active recovery days and, of course, a standing pickleball game.
But loving a plan doesn’t mean I always stick to it. For years, I consistently struggled to hit all of those workouts, not because I didn’t care, and not even because life got too busy. It was because I was too sore to follow through.
My Monday leg days would wipe me out for nearly 48 hours, making my Tuesday full-body session a coin toss. On the days I did still drag myself to the gym, I couldn’t train anywhere near my full intensity, which meant my progress stalled. It felt like I was constantly taking one step forward, two steps back.
So I went looking for a solution.
Enter: Creatine
As a health editor at mindbodygreen, I write about creatine all the time. I interview experts, review new studies, and constantly recommend it as one of the most well-supported supplements for women.
And yet…I (for some reason) dragged my feet when it came to taking it.
When I finally committed to mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+, I understood immediately why people swear by it.
Creatine helped my sore muscles recover faster*
Within a couple of weeks, my recovery looked completely different. After workouts that would normally leave me waddling for two days, I was back in the gym the next morning feeling surprisingly capable. The lingering stiffness that used to derail my routine was suddenly manageable, sometimes barely noticeable.*
Creatine supports the energy system your muscles rely on during high-intensity training. It helps your body regenerate ATP1 more efficiently, which is a fancy way of saying your muscles can repair and rebound faster after hard work.* It also supports the kind of training volume that actually drives muscle adaptation2—an extra rep here, a slightly heavier weight there, the ability to maintain form when you’d normally start to fade.*
I wasn’t just feeling less sore; I was actually performing better during my lifts.* My sets felt smoother, my rest periods felt shorter, and my strength no longer fluctuated wildly depending on how sore I felt from the day before.*
More strength, more consistency, more progress
Consistency was the first big shift. Creatine is a supplement that should be taken daily (yes, even on rest days). creatine with taurine+ was incredibly easy to work into my routine—it dissolves so well that I can add it to anything: my morning water bottle, a smoothie, even my coffee.
Within about two to three weeks of this consistency, I noticed that I was recovering faster between workouts. That debilitating soreness that used to keep me hobbling around for days after leg day? Significantly reduced. As creatine became part of my daily routine, I wasn’t just showing up to the gym more often; I was lifting heavier, moving with more power, and was able to push through tough sets.*
The combination of better recovery and better output created a kind of upward spiral. I could train more often and train more effectively, which is something I had been chasing for a long time without realizing what was missing.*
The more consistent my recovery became, the more consistent I became.* For the first time in years, I wasn’t constantly rearranging my workout plan to accommodate soreness. I could follow through on the schedule I set for myself, and enjoy the process more, too.
And the benefits don’t stop there
Although I initially turned to creatine for performance, one of the biggest reasons I plan to take it long-term has nothing to do with the gym.
A large study recently highlighted creatine’s connection to better reproductive health outcomes in women, showing that those who consistently met a certain daily intake had more regular cycles and significantly fewer gynecologic issues later in life.*
Creatine is deeply involved in cellular energy, and hormone-producing tissues are some of the most energy-demanding in the body.* And supporting this system is crucial for longevity.
When you add in creatine’s roles in cognitive health, bone strength, and healthy aging overall, it starts to look a lot less like a “fitness supplement” and a lot more like a foundational nutrient many women simply aren’t getting enough of.*
The takeaway
Now's the perfect time to add it to your routine as you can save up to 60% on subscriptions this Black Friday with code BFCM20. It's our best sale of the year, so don't miss out. Plus, you'll get. a Free 10-pack sample of magnesium+ rest & recovery on purchases over $200 to further support your fitness goals.