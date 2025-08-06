5 Things Most People Won't Tell You About Creatine Supplements
There’s no shortage of gym bros or fitness influencers shouting the benefits of creatine from any and every social media platform. But they’re likely not sharing the gamut of what creatine is capable of.
Yes, taking this supplement can improve your gains at the gym—it also does so much more. We’re diving into five things most people won’t tell you about creatine.
You’ll recover faster after workouts
Research shows that creatine supplements help enhance muscle recovery post-workout1. How? Well, it plays a role in replenishing the body's ATP (the energy currency of cells) stores that are lost during intense exercise.*
Faster ATP replenishment can lead to quicker recovery of muscle energy levels and reduced muscle fatigue2.* A swift recovery from a workout primes you to take on your next workout sooner and with more energy—contributing to how much and how quickly you’ll notice strength gains.*
You’ll actually see muscle definition*
Muscle definition comes from lifting heavy weights (to build muscle) and optimizing your body composition (your lean mass to fat mass ratio).
Creatine can help you do both3.*
It helps you pick up those heavier weights or complete more repetitions to build strength—improving your body composition over time.*
Muscle is more metabolically active than fat (i.e. muscle burns more calories at rest). So having more muscle helps create an environment where it becomes easier to lose excess fat mass.
Overall a routine that includes strength training and creatine contributes to a more defined and toned look.*
It’s essential for brain health*
While 95% of your body’s creatine stores are found in the muscles, the remaining creatine is concentrated in the brain4.
This organ also utilizes creatine as a source of quick energy, and supplementation has been shown to strengthen memory and intelligence—especially for complex and challenging tasks.*
It doesn’t hurt your kidneys
Creatine is the most research-backed supplement on the market and has an incredible safety profile. However, misinformation is still spreading that taking this supplement could be bad for your kidneys. This statement isn't true.
The leading creatine researcher Darren Candow, Ph.D. was recently on the mindbodygreen podcast debunking this myth, which stemmed from a poorly interpreted case report in 1998.
A 2021 review article published5 in The Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition even concluded, "After nearly 30 years of post-marketing surveillance, thousands of exposures, and multiple clinical trials, no such evidence [of kidney problems with creatine] exists."
You have to take it daily for optimal results
Creatine can't exert its full effects unless you are consistent with it—and that means daily use. In order to completely saturate your creatine stores6, you need a regular supply of the compound.
While your body makes some creatine on its own from amino acids in protein-rich foods7 (some foods like red meat, fish, and poultry are a direct source of creatine), it’s typically not enough to saturate your stores. And that’s where creatine supplements come in.
Creatine supplements help you achieve and maintain that creatine saturation you need to see the continued effects of the supplement (i.e. lifting heavier, toning your muscles, and promoting brain health).
Pair creatine with taurine for even more benefits*
While creatine is a multifaceted compound, you can unlock even more benefits when it’s paired with the amino acid taurine.*
Taurine also aids exercise recovery, combats muscular fatigue, and promotes strength in addition to supporting blood pressure, longevity, and cognition.
mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ combines both of these compounds at their ideal doses. Each serving provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate and 2 grams of taurine. You can even bump it up to two servings a day (10 grams of creatine8)—a dose that better supports brain health.
Women love this supplement to tone their muscles, and it’s even helping some people nearing 50 reach the best shape of their lives.*
The takeaway
Creatine is a well-researched supplement that absolutely deserves all the hype for building muscles (when paired with strength training), but also for its lesser-known benefits. And it’s a great fit for any daily routine (including if you're over 40 or in menopause). Learn more about creatine with taurine+ here.
