Creatine May Help Support Menstrual Regularity, Fertility & Hormonal Health
When it comes to women’s health, nutrients like iron, magnesium, and B vitamins usually steal the spotlight. But there’s another compound quietly influencing everything from menstrual regularity to fertility—and most women aren’t getting enough of it.
Creatine.
Yes, the same molecule often associated with gym-goers and muscle recovery is emerging as a key player in women’s hormonal and reproductive health. And new research suggests the gap between how much women need and how much they get may be more significant than anyone realized.
Most women aren’t getting enough creatine—& it may be affecting hormones
A large-scale analysis published in Nutrients examined data from more than 4,500 U.S. women and found that 71% weren’t meeting the recommended daily intake of creatine from food.
Those with suboptimal intake were significantly more likely to report a range of reproductive health issues—from irregular menstrual cycles to pelvic infections and even surgical interventions like hysterectomy or oophorectomy.
Researchers divided participants into two groups:
- Suboptimal intake: Less than 13 milligrams of creatine per kilogram of body weight per day
- Recommended intake: At least 13 milligrams per kilogram per day
For context, that’s about 6 milligrams per pound of body weight, or roughly 900 mg daily for a 150-pound woman.
Women who met that threshold saw striking benefits:
- 25% lower risk of irregular cycles
- 68% lower risk of pelvic infections
- 42% lower risk of hysterectomy
- 54% lower risk of ovary removal
- 26% lower likelihood of needing hormone replacement therapy later in life
The findings suggest that creatine may be one of the most overlooked building blocks for women’s hormonal health.
Why creatine matters for women’s hormonal health
So, why does creatine, something most of us associate with muscle, have anything to do with hormones or fertility?
Creatine plays a crucial role in cellular energy production, helping regenerate ATP, the body’s main energy currency. The ovaries, uterus, and other reproductive tissues are among the most energy-demanding organs in the body, especially during periods of hormonal fluctuation like menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause.
By supporting efficient energy metabolism in these tissues, creatine helps maintain hormonal stability, protect egg quality, and sustain healthy reproductive function.
Research also suggests that hormonal shifts can influence creatine storage and utilization, meaning women may have higher physiological needs for creatine than men, particularly during pregnancy or perimenopause.
How to get more creatine
Creatine naturally occurs in animal-based foods—think red meat (especially beef and lamb), poultry, and seafood. But even if you eat these foods regularly, it’s tough to get enough from diet alone. For example, you’d need nearly a pound of beef or salmon to get the equivalent of just 5 grams of creatine, the amount shown to support muscle health in most studies.
That’s why experts often recommend a consistent creatine supplement to bridge the gap. The most researched and effective form is creatine monohydrate, which has decades of evidence backing its safety and efficacy.
For most people, 5 grams per day is an effective dose to maintain muscle strength and recovery. But research suggests that 10 grams per day may better support full-body benefits, especially for women, like brain function, bone density, and hormonal balance. There are so many creatine supplements out there, so it's hard navigate which ones are high-quality. We did the work for you and rounded up our top creatine picks for women here.
The takeaway
Creatine is stepping into the spotlight for reasons that go well beyond the gym. Research shows it’s a key player in women’s energy metabolism and hormonal balance, helping support our bodies through every phase of life.
For too long, women’s nutrient needs have been treated as an afterthought. Understanding the science behind creatine gives us another tool to take ownership of our health from the inside out. Because this isn’t just about muscle—it’s about resilience, energy, and life-long health.