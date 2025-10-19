New Study Finds These Nutrients Could Help Slow Ovarian Aging & Delay Menopause
Every woman will go through menopause, the mark of not having a period for 12 consecutive months. This transition usually happens around the age of 51, but it can occur earlier or later. And the timing matters.
Research suggests there may be an “optimal window” for menopause, as going through it too early (before 45) is linked to higher risks of osteoporosis, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and mood changes, while a later menopause (after 55) can slightly increase the risk of hormone-related cancers.
Because women today spend a significant portion of their lives postmenopause, understanding what influences when this transition occurs is important for long-term health.
A new study from the UK Women’s Cohort Study explored whether dietary supplements and lifestyle habits1 might affect the timing of natural menopause. Some supplements were linked to a later, potentially more favorable menopause, offering new insight into how nutrition and habits may support reproductive aging. Here’s what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers looked at data from 3,566 women, examining their lifestyle habits leading up to menopause, including behaviors in their 20s, 30s, and 40s.
They tracked supplement use (like fish oil, B vitamins, vitamin C, and antioxidants), diet, and lifestyle factors, then analyzed how these patterns were associated with the age at natural menopause (meaning menopause was not caused by surgery or medical treatment).
Certain supplements can help delay menopause
The study found that women who regularly used fish oil, B-complex vitamins, antioxidant mixtures, and vitamin C tended to experience menopause later.
Fish oil, in particular, showed the strongest link, with women having a significantly reduced likelihood of early menopause. Fish oil is rich in the omega-3 acids EPA and DHA, which are known for supporting heart health, cognition, and mood thanks to their antioxidant properties.
But how does this translate to menopause? It comes down to ovarian aging. Ovarian aging refers to the gradual loss of egg quantity and quality over time (eventually leading to menopause). And ovarian cells are especially vulnerable to oxidative stress and inflammation.
Researchers speculated that these nutrients (omega-3s, B vitamins, antioxidants, and vitamin C) may help slow this ovarian aging by:
- Reducing oxidative stress and systemic inflammation
- Modulating key reproductive hormones, like follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and estradiol
- Supporting mitochondrial function and DNA repair, which are central to maintaining ovarian follicle health
How to supplement
An omega-3 supplement is a great place to start (no matter your age) to support your hormone and reproductive health. Nearly 95% of Americans aren’t getting enough omega-3s through their diet. And taking a high-quality fish oil supplement is an easy way to get a therapeutic dose of these vital fatty acids every single day.
Look for options that provide a minimum of 1,000 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA per serving.
As for the B vitamins, vitamin C, and other antioxidants. These are also great choices for daily support (and help your immune system out, too). Plus, you don’t have to take 15 different pills either.
In fact, the right multivitamin can provide all of these nutrients at clinically effective doses.
The takeaway
While this study doesn’t prove cause and effect, it’s one of the first large-scale analyses to show that specific supplements and lifestyle habits may influence the timing of menopause. Getting enough omega-3s, B vitamins, and antioxidants may help support ovarian health and overall longevity.