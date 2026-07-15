Best Turmeric Supplements Of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect turmeric supplement, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - turmeric ginger+
Save 10% with code ROUNDUP
Uses a high-bioavailability turmeric-curcumin complex to help absorption
Supports healthy joints, muscles, inflammatory response, and everyday movement.*
Thoughtfully dosed with turmeric, ginger, and black pepper extract.*
humann - Turmeric Chews
Easy-to-take citrus chews for daily joint and antioxidant support*
Curcumin source is optimized for absorption
Best for anyone who wants turmeric support without swallowing pills*
Gaia Herbs - Turmeric Supreme® Extra Strength
Features a blend of three turmeric root extracts plus black pepper extract to support curcumin absorption*
Includes black pepper extract
Just 1 capsule a day
MegaFood - Turmeric Curcumin Whole Body
Guaranteed minimum of 475 mg of curcuminoids per serving
Immune support with 133% DV of Vitamin C per serving
Includes a real food blend with holy basil extract, berry extracts and black pepper
Dose - Dose for your Liver
Supports healthy liver enzyme levels*
Provides organic turmeric root extract along with milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger root
A 2-ounce, citrus-flavored shot
What are turmeric supplements?
Turmeric supplements are concentrated sources of compounds found in the turmeric root, a golden-yellow spice that's been used in Ayurvedic and traditional medicine1 for centuries. Their main active ingredient is curcumin—the most abundant and well-studied curcuminoid in turmeric and the compound responsible for many of the herb's health-supporting properties.*
Unlike the turmeric you sprinkle into recipes, supplements provide a concentrated dose of curcumin and other curcuminoids. Many also include ingredients or specialized delivery systems to improve absorption, since curcumin is naturally difficult for the body to absorb on its own.
Benefits of turmeric supplements
Curcumin is best known for its powerful antioxidant activity and its ability to help maintain a healthy inflammatory response throughout the body.* These effects are why turmeric supplements have become popular for supporting healthy aging and whole-body wellness.*
Research suggests curcumin may help support multiple aspects of health, including2:*
- Joint3 and muscle health
- Heart health
- Brain health and cognitive aging
- Digestive and gut health*
- Skin health4
- Healthy immune function
While adding turmeric to your meals is a great way to enjoy the spice, it naturally contains relatively small amounts of curcumin. A high-quality supplement can provide a more concentrated source of this bioactive compound and deliver these therapeutic benefits.*
What the difference between turmeric & curcumin supplements?
Although the terms turmeric and curcumin are often used interchangeably, they're not the same thing.
Turmeric is the whole root (and the spice made from it). It naturally contains hundreds of plant compounds, including a group of beneficial polyphenols called curcuminoids. Curcumin is the most abundant and well-studied curcuminoid, and much of the research on turmeric's health benefits has focused on this compound.*
Because curcumin makes up only a small percentage of turmeric by weight, many supplements use concentrated turmeric extracts that are standardized to provide higher levels of curcumin. Others contain full-spectrum turmeric extracts that preserve a broader range of the root's naturally occurring compounds while still enhancing curcumin absorption.*
Neither approach is necessarily better for everyone. What's most important is choosing a high-quality supplement that uses a clinically studied form of turmeric or curcumin and is designed to improve bioavailability, since curcumin is naturally difficult for the body to absorb.*
How much turmeric should you take?
There isn't an official recommended daily intake for turmeric or curcumin, but clinical research has studied a wide range of doses. Most high-quality supplements provide 500 to 1,000 milligrams of turmeric extract per day.
More isn't always better. Some highly concentrated turmeric supplements can be detrimental to liver health, particularly when taken in very high amounts or alongside ingredients that dramatically increase absorption. Choosing a product from a reputable brand and following the recommended serving size can help support both efficacy and safety.
Comparing the best turmeric supplements
|Brand
|Form
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|mindbodygreen
|Capsule
|Includes ginger
|Daily joint, recovery & inflammatory response support*
|humann
|Chew
|Citrus-flavored chew
|Pill fatigue
|Gaia Herbs
|Capsule
|Blend of 3 turmeric root extracts
|Extra strength support
|MegaFood
|Tablet
|Real food blend
|Immune support*
|Dose
|Liquid
|2-ounce turmeric shot
|Liver health*
What to look for in a turmeric supplement
One of the biggest challenges with turmeric is absorption. Curcumin has naturally low bioavailability, meaning only a small amount is absorbed and utilized by the body.
That's why we prioritized supplements that use clinically studied ingredients or delivery systems designed to improve absorption. Many high-quality products pair turmeric with black pepper extract (piperine), a natural compound that has been shown to enhance curcumin absorption.*
Depending on the product, this may include:
- Full-spectrum turmeric extracts
- Standardized curcumin extracts paired with black pepper extract (piperine)
- Phytosome or liposomal delivery systems
Beyond absorption, we also looked for products that use clinically relevant doses, undergo third-party testing, and are transparent about ingredient sourcing and quality.
Who may benefit from a turmeric supplement?
Turmeric supplements can be a good option for people looking to support healthy aging and whole-body wellness.* They may be especially worth considering if you:
- Want to support a healthy inflammatory response*
- Lead an active lifestyle and want extra support for joint or muscle recovery*
- Don't regularly consume turmeric-rich foods
Our winner
mindbodygreen's turmeric ginger+ earns our pick for best overall because it checks every box we look for in a high-quality turmeric supplement. Instead of relying on a standard turmeric extract, it features 500 milligrams of full-spectrum Acumin™ (45% curcuminoids), a clinically studied turmeric root extract that's been shown to deliver significantly greater curcuminoid absorption than many conventional turmeric extracts. The formula also pairs turmeric with 150 milligrams of full-spectrum ginger extract and 5 milligrams of black pepper extract (95% piperine) for complementary antioxidant support and even greater bioavailability.*
We also appreciate that the formula prioritizes quality over quantity. Rather than packing in excessive amounts of turmeric, it provides an evidence-based dose from clinically studied ingredients. Add in rigorous quality standards and targeted support for joint and muscle health, exercise recovery, and healthy inflammatory balance,* and it's easy to see why this supplement stands out as our top overall pick.