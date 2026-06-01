Feeling Sore After Workouts? This Spice Helps Your Muscles Recover
Have you ever woken up so sore from a workout that walking down the stairs feels daunting? That's delayed-onset muscle soreness (or DOMS). It's the deep, achy stiffness that sets in 24 to 72 hours after exercise, and it's one of the most common reasons people skip their next workout. So what can you do about it? Well, active recovery can help you ease sore muscles, but so can certain dietary ingredients.
A review published in Nutrition Reviews suggests that ginger (the same root you toss into smoothies or stir-fries) may meaningfully reduce post-workout muscle pain when taken consistently. Here's what you need to know.
Ginger supplements can reduce muscle pain over time
Researchers explored ginger's effect on two different types of exercise-related muscle pain. Initial studies tested whether taking a single 2-gram dose of ginger right before exercise could reduce soreness or pain during and after workouts. It didn't.
But when researchers shifted to a longer-term supplementation approach, the results changed significantly.
In two placebo-controlled studies, participants consumed 2 grams of either raw or heat-treated ginger daily for 11 consecutive days before performing eccentric exercise (movements that lengthen muscles under tension, like lowering a dumbbell during a curl).
Compared to placebo, those taking ginger experienced a 23% to 25% reduction in muscle pain 24 hours after exercise. Both raw and heat-treated ginger appeared similarly effective.
Why ginger reduces muscle pain
Ginger's pain-reducing effects trace back to its active compounds, primarily gingerols and shogaols. These compounds block the biosynthesis of cyclooxygenase and leukotrienes, two key drivers of inflammation. They also interact with TRPV1 nociceptors, which are directly involved in pain signaling.
How to use ginger for recovery
Based on the research, 2 grams of ginger per day is the dose associated with the 23% to 25% reduction in DOMS. To put that in perspective, a teaspoon of fresh grated ginger is roughly 2 grams. You can likely hit this target by adding ginger to smoothies, teas, stir-fries, soups, or dressings consistently.
For those who prefer a more precise approach, ginger supplements are widely available and may be effective at lower doses than the 2 grams studied in food form, since supplements tend to deliver more concentrated levels of active compounds like gingerols and shogaols. This is our favorite ginger-containing supplement, which is also paired with turmeric.
If using a supplement, it's always smart to check with a healthcare provider, especially if you take blood thinners or medications that affect clotting, since ginger can interact with them.
The takeaway
If you're tired of soreness getting in the way of your next workout, ginger may be an effective way to better support your muscle health health. That could mean using more ginger in your cooking or leaning on a high-quality supplement.