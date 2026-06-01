Feeling Sore After Workouts? This Spice Helps Your Muscles Recover

Have you ever woken up so sore from a workout that walking down the stairs feels daunting? That's delayed-onset muscle soreness (or DOMS). It's the deep, achy stiffness that sets in 24 to 72 hours after exercise, and it's one of the most common reasons people skip their next workout. So what can you do about it? Well, active recovery can help you ease sore muscles, but so can certain dietary ingredients.