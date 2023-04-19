Why Reviews Are Loving tumeric potency+ For Joint Health, Glowing Skin & More*
You've probably heard that turmeric is one of the best spices for promoting a healthy inflammatory response in the body—and that translates to so many other benefits, like glowing skin, healthier joints, and more.*
But turmeric also happens to be notoriously difficult to absorb, so if you're taking it as a supplement, you want to make sure you get the best of the best in terms of quality and bioavailability.
Advertisement
And that's why mindbodygreen created its pioneering turmeric potency+ formula, which delivers 500 milligrams of full-spectrum turmeric root, 150 milligrams of full-spectrum ginger root, and 5 milligrams of black pepper fruit (with the additional bio-enhancer piperine).
With turmeric potency+, you're getting Acumin™ full-spectrum turmeric, which offers a clinically proven absorption advantage at five and six times higher bioavailability than liposomal turmeric and turmeric oil, respectively.*
Need any more convincing? Here's why happy customers are loving their new turmeric potency+ regimen.
Helped reduce bloating
"turmeric potency+ is the best plant-based remedy I have found to help me feel comfortable before my period. This supplement is powerful and even helped reduced bloating. This will definitely be a repeat purchase for me. It is a game changer!"*
—Dee S.
Advertisement
Skin is glowing!
"I love the benefits of turmeric, but it’s a pretty overpowering spice to sprinkle on all my meals. I’m so glad mbg launched a supplement to reap all of those benefits at such a concentrated dose! I also appreciate how mbg added ginger root extract to enhance the benefits even further…I feel great and my skin is glowing!"*
—Devi R.
I’ll be sticking with this one!
"I've tried other turmeric supplements before because of all the health benefits, but this is the first one that doesn't give me gastro issues. Not sure if it's the quality of the turmeric itself or the combination with other ingredients, but I'm sticking with this one."*
—Hugo
Advertisement
This even smells good.
"Aside from the gorgeous yellow turmeric color and the fact that I know this combination of herbal extracts is taking my health to the next level, I also like to smell my turmeric potency+ product. It smells so good, fresh spices that I know are good for me."*
—Ariana Y.
Back in my routine
"I used to take turmeric supplements consistently when I was an athlete in college. It always felt like a great way to support my joints and workout recovery in general. This product has reignited my love for turmeric and even has the bonus of ginger! Love it!"*
—Frankie B.
Advertisement
Found my new turmeric.
"My turmeric supplement was fine, but I don't want fine, I want the latest and greatest. That's turmeric potency+. I found my new turmeric in this unique trio formula, so I'm gaining the benefits of turmeric, plus ginger and black pepper."
—Marion K.
Sticking with this one!
"I've tried lots of turmeric products and I plan on sticking with this one. The benefits of the ingredients feel complementary and effective and I love that I'm giving my body some extra antioxidant support consistently."*
—Mel R.
Advertisement
My fav spice.
"Turmeric has to be my favorite spice. I use it in my meals but also want to make sure I get my daily dose of this powerful plant that folks have been using for health for hundreds (thousands?) of years! This turmeric supplement from mindbodygreen is next level with the absorption advantage of the ginger and black pepper."*
—Drew G.
The takeaway
The bottom line is, turmeric comes with so many benefits—so you might as well make sure you're getting top of the line quality. And with mindbodygreen's turmeric potency+, top of the line is exactly what you'll get.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.