Tart Cherry For Recovery? What The Research Actually Shows
Tart cherry juice has long been used as a performance and recovery enhancer in the fitness space. The sleepy girl mocktail then made this fruit a household name and solution for supporting well-being. But the question is, are tart cherries worth the hype?
Recently, researchers set out to analyze and summarize the data on the effects of tart cherry supplements1 to see what the most prominent benefits are and if (or where) the evidence falls short. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Tart cherries are not the type of cherries we eat right off the stem (those are sweet cherries). Instead, tart cherries are quite sour and are used for jams, pies, or juices. They also happen to be a more concentrated source of antioxidants.
Montmorency tart cherries are rich in anthocyanins and other polyphenolic compounds with known antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making them a compelling candidate for exercise recovery research. They are also the most studied type of tart cherry.
To investigate, the researchers analyzed 28 randomized controlled trials, examining outcomes related to performance, muscle strength recovery, and delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS).
Muscle recovery showed the most consistent benefits
Across the studies reviewed, muscle strength recovery emerged as the outcome with the most consistent support. Participants who supplemented with tart cherry tended to regain muscle strength faster after exercise compared to those who didn't. This is likely due to the anti-inflammatory properties of the anthocyanins, which may help reduce the oxidative stress and inflammation that occur after intense exercise.
The results for athletic performance and soreness were more mixed. Some studies showed benefits, while others found no significant effect. The culprit behind these inconsistencies is the variability in how the studies were designed. Dosing protocols, timing of supplementation, and the types of exercise tested all differed widely from study to study.
How to use tart cherry for recovery
You can add tart cherry to your routine in a variety of ways. The first is with tart cherry juice. Research shows drinking 8 to 16 ounces2 of tart cherry juice a day is enough to reap some of these benefits.
But supplements that feature a clinically studied form of Montmorency called CherryPURE® are a more targeted solution.
Our favorite tart cherry powder combines 480 milligrams of CherryPURE® along with 230 milligrams of magnesium. It's the perfect combo to help your mind and muscles relax before bed and wake up feeling less sore and more recovered.
Just remember that results come from daily, consistent use rather than using it as a one-off on hard workout days.
The takeaway
This scoping review suggests tart cherry supplementation has the most reliable evidence behind muscle strength recovery. While the documented benefits for athletic performance and soreness remain inconsistent, data is promising. And more research can help fine tune what the best dosing recommendation is. If muscle recovery is your goal, tart cherry is a reasonable addition to your routine.