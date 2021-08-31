I'm a fan of yoga leggings as much as anyone—heck, I practically wear them everyday, during workouts and otherwise. However, if I'm moving through a flow during warm weather months or taking a hot yoga class, the staple waist-to-ankle activewear can feel a bit...much. That's where yoga shorts come in.

In my opinion, the definition of "yoga shorts" is pretty flexible. While some shorts are designed for yoga specifically, I also like wearing bike shorts or looser gym shorts, depending on the setting and type of yoga. As a health & fitness editor, I've tested out a lot of workout shorts, and the below are my favorites for yoga.