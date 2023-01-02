When it's cold outside, sometimes the only thing you want to do is wrap yourself up in as many blankets as you can find. That's great for movie nights or lounging with a book, but according to experts, you'll want to avoid it once bedtime rolls around.

As psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and co-founder of Apollo Neuroscience Dave Rabin, M.D., Ph.D., tells mindbodygreen, all that excess heat might actually make it harder to fall asleep and sleep through the night.

"Blankets that don't breathe trap our body heat. Our bodies prefer cool environments during deeper sleep stages, but over time these non-breathing blankets increase our body temperature resulting in more frequent interruptions in sleep and less deep sleep," he explains, adding that increased temperature means increased sweating as well, "which makes our sheets much less comfy."