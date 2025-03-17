I'm not sure what has fostered my positive relationship with sleep, but I do know that as a child, I always felt safe when sleeping and recall being roused gently. I have vivid memories of taking a hot bath and then listening to books on tape before going to bed. Now that I think back, I had a routine put into place by my mothers. Family dinner was routinized, as was bath time and a consistent bedtime. I think that my early childhood set the stage for healthy sleep architecture that persisted into my adult life. I still rely on many of my childhood routines to get a good night's rest.